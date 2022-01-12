Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Memories dari Maroon 5 rilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu Memories ini menceritakan mengenai seseorang yang teringat akan kenangannya.

Lagu Memories ini didedikasikan untuk mendiang manajer mereka, Jordan Feldstein.

Jordan meninggal dunia pada Desember 2017 di usia 40 tahun akibat pembekuan darah.

Sebagian besar lirik dalam Memories terinspirasi dari kenangan band tersebut bersama Jordan Feldstein.

Berikut chord lagu Memories-Maroon 5:

[Intro Chorus]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything we've been through

G D

Toast to ones here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D N.C.

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 1]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

C G C D

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name

C G C D

'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

But everything gon' be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 1]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything we've been through

G D

Toast to ones here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D G

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 1]

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo

C D

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 2]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost

C G C D

When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like an ember, and it's lighting up the dark

C G C D

I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

Everything gon' be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 2]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got (oh-oh)

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything we've been through (no no)

G D

Toast to ones here today (ay-ayy)

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (yeah)

C D G

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 2]

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo

C D G

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo (ooh yeah)

C D G

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Outro]

D Em Bm

Yeah-yeah yeah yeah

C G

Yeah-yeah yeah yeah, yeah-no

C D

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

(Tribunnews.com/Mohay)