Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes of Ours - Ardhito Pramono: Take It Easy For A Little While

Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono di dalam artikel ini.

Musik video Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono telah ditonton 9,6 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 103 ribu hingga saat ini, Sabtu (15/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono:

[Intro]

G G7 G G7

 
[Verse 1]

 G                 G7   G         G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore

 C                    Cm                  Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store

 E7

Watch you look older

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G                          G7

Why'd you given all your money?

G                    G7

For such a precious story

C                Cm                  Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye

   E7

To our memories

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
 
 
[Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...
 
G
 

[Verse 2]

G                      G7

If you're my only friend

G                      G7

Can you stay up on my pain?

 C                    Cm          Bm                  E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories

Am7                D7              G   G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...
 
 
 [Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...

G                                            Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

        Am     D

I said it oooh...

  
[Interlude]

G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7

 
[Chorus]

Am                   D

Take it easy for a little while

G                            Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am               D

Our fragmented love and cry

G                      Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

        Am    D

I said it oooh...

G                                            Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

        Am     D

I said it oooh...
 

[Outro]

G G7 G G7

