Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes of Ours - Ardhito Pramono: Take It Easy For A Little While

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours telah dirilis Ardhito Pramono 2 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono telah ditonton 9,6 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 103 ribu hingga saat ini, Sabtu (15/01/2022).

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours - Ardhito Pramono:

[Intro]



G G7 G G7



[Verse 1]



G G7 G G7

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore



C Cm Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store



E7

Watch you look older



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours



G G7

Why'd you given all your money?



G G7

For such a precious story



C Cm Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye



E7

To our memories



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...

G





[Verse 2]



G G7

If you're my only friend



G G7

Can you stay up on my pain?



C Cm Bm E7

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories



Am7 D7 G G7

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...

[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...



G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while



Am D

I said it oooh...



[Interlude]



G G7 G G7 C Cm Bm D7 G G7



[Chorus]



Am D

Take it easy for a little while



G Em

You know he did everything good so far



Am D

Our fragmented love and cry



G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die



Am D

I said it oooh...



G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while



Am D

I said it oooh...





[Outro]

