Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI, Viral di TikTok: and I'm Still on Your Side

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Every Summertime yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Every Summertime dipopulerkan NIKI dan dirilis pada bulan Agustus 2021.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Sahabat Dulu - Prinsa Mandagie OST Layangan Putus: Ajari Aku Apapun Kau Mau

Baca juga: CHORD Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle: And Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro]

D C (2x)

[Verse 1]

D

Eighteen, we were undergrads

C

Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh

D

Outer Richmond in a taxi cab

C

You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's

G Em A D C

And oh, you said, "Baby, think?we're?movin'?too fast!"

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G Em G D D7

And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile)

G Bm G Em A A

And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while)



[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Verse 2]

D

Twenty-five, man we're missin' church

C

Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work

D

Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt

C G Em

Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh

A D C

Yeah, you just always know what to say

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G Em G D D7

We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights

G Bm G Em A A

Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I)

[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Outro]

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F C (4x)

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)