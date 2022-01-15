CHORD Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle: And Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job

Breaking News:

Lagu berjudul Abcdefu dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Gayle, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Abcdefu dinyanyikan oleh Gayle.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada bulan 13 Agustus 2021 lalu.

Lagu Abcdefu ini menceritakan tentang pengalaman pribadi Gayle sendiri.

Lagu Abcdefu ini sempat viral dan masuk dalam salah satu sound populer di TikTok.

Chord Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle:

[Intro]

C Em Am F

[Verse]

C

I swear I meant to

                Em

Mean the best when it ended

Am                            F

Even tried to bite my tongue

when you start shit

C

Now you’re textin’ all

    Em

my friends asking questions

        Am

They never even liked

                F

you in the first place

C                            Em

Dated a girl that I hate

for the attention

Am                             F

She only made it two days,

what a connection

C                               Em

It’s like you’d do anything for my affection

            Am

You’re goin’ all about

  F

It in the worst ways

[Pre-Chorus]

C              Em                       Am

I was into you, but I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                               Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

N.C.                    C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                        E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your broke-a*s car

             F

and that s*it you call art

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                 Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

       F            C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Verse]

C                                      Em

You said you just needed space

and so I gave it

Am                             F

When I had nothin’ to say

N.C.

you couldn’t take it

C                               Em

Told everyone I’m a b*itch,

so I became it

Am                                     F

Always had to put yourself above me

[Pre-Chorus]

C               Em                        Am

I was into you, buit I’m over it now

       F                         C

And I was tryin’ to be nice

                                 Em

But nothing’s getting through,

                         Am

so let me spell it out

[Chorus]

        F                C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

                                       E

And your mom and your sister and your job

               Am

And your craigslist couch

            F

and the way your voice sounds

      C

f**k you and your friends that

    E

I’ll never see again

         Am

Everybody but your dog,

            F

you can all f**k off

[Post-Chorus]

C               Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F           C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k off

C                Em                Am

Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na

        F                 C

A-B-C-D-E, f**k you

[Outro]

And your mom and your sister and your job

                                                    F

And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art

        C                                           Em

Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again

         Am                                      F  N.C.

Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off

Video Klip Abcdefu - Gayle:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
