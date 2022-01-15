Chord Gitar
CHORD Gitar Abcdefu - Gayle: And Your Mom and Your Sister and Your Job
Lagu berjudul Abcdefu dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Gayle, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini.
Penulis: Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor: Miftah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Abcdefu dinyanyikan oleh Gayle.
Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis pada bulan 13 Agustus 2021 lalu.
Lagu Abcdefu ini menceritakan tentang pengalaman pribadi Gayle sendiri.
Lagu Abcdefu ini sempat viral dan masuk dalam salah satu sound populer di TikTok.
[Intro]
C Em Am F
[Verse]
C
I swear I meant to
Em
Mean the best when it ended
Am F
Even tried to bite my tongue
when you start shit
C
Now you’re textin’ all
Em
my friends asking questions
Am
They never even liked
F
you in the first place
C Em
Dated a girl that I hate
for the attention
Am F
She only made it two days,
what a connection
C Em
It’s like you’d do anything for my affection
Am
You’re goin’ all about
F
It in the worst ways
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, but I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
N.C. C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your broke-a*s car
F
and that s*it you call art
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Verse]
C Em
You said you just needed space
and so I gave it
Am F
When I had nothin’ to say
N.C.
you couldn’t take it
C Em
Told everyone I’m a b*itch,
so I became it
Am F
Always had to put yourself above me
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
I was into you, buit I’m over it now
F C
And I was tryin’ to be nice
Em
But nothing’s getting through,
Am
so let me spell it out
[Chorus]
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
E
And your mom and your sister and your job
Am
And your craigslist couch
F
and the way your voice sounds
C
f**k you and your friends that
E
I’ll never see again
Am
Everybody but your dog,
F
you can all f**k off
[Post-Chorus]
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k off
C Em Am
Na-na, na-na, na, na, na-na
F C
A-B-C-D-E, f**k you
[Outro]
And your mom and your sister and your job
F
And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art
C Em
Fuck you and your friends that I’ll never see again
Am F N.C.
Everybody but your dog, you can all f**k off
