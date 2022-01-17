Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When I See You Smile - Bad English

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu When I See You Smile dari Bad English dalam artikel berikut ini.

When I See You Smile ditulis musisi Diane Warren dan dibawakan oleh band metal Bad English.

Lagu yang dirilis pada September 1989 ini booming dan jadi nomor satu di AS serta Kanada pada masanya.

Berikut When I See You Smile - Bad English:

[Verse 1]

G C

Sometimes I wonder how I'd ever make it through,

Am D

Through this world without having you, I just wouldn't have a clue

G C

'Cause sometimes it seems like this world's closing in on me,

Am D

And there's no way of breaking free, and then I see you reach for me



[Pre-chorus]

C G/B Am G/B

Sometimes I wanna give up, I wanna give in, I wanna quit the fight

C G/B D D

And then I see you, baby, and everything's alright, everything's alright



[Chorus]

G D C G D C D

When I see you smile, I can face the world, oh oh, you know I can do anything

G D C G D C

When I see you smile, I see a ray of light, oh oh, I see it shining right through the rain

Am D G Cadd9

When I see you smile, baby when I see you smile at me



[Verse 2]

G C

Baby, there's nothing in this world that could ever do

Am D

What a touch of your hand can do, it's like nothing that I ever knew



[Pre-chorus]

C G/B Am G/B

And when the rain is falling, I don't feel it, 'cause you're here with me now

C G/B D D

And one look at you baby, is all I'll ever need, is all I'll ever need



[Chorus]

G D C G D C D

When I see you smile, I can face the world, oh oh, you know I can do anything

G D C G D C

When I see you smile, I see a ray of light, oh oh, I see it shining right through the rain

Am D

When I see you smile, baby when I see you smile at me



[Bridge]

C G/B Am G/B

Sometimes I wanna give up, I wanna give in, I wanna quit the fight

C G/B D D

Then one look at you baby, and everything's alright, everything's alright

Em

So right...



[Solo]

Em D/F# Bm E



[Chorus] (key change to A)

A E D A E D E

When I see you smile, I can face the world, oh oh, you know I can do anything

A E D A E D

When I see you smile, I see a ray of light, oh oh, I see it shining right

E

through the rain, yeah

A E D A E D

When I see you smile, yeah I can face the world, oh oh, you know I can do anything now

Bm E Asus2 D6sus2 A

When I see you smile, oh yeah, baby when I see you smile, smile at me

(Tribunnews.com)