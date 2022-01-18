Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gone - Rose BLACKPINK, dengan Kunci Mudah Dimainkan D

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gone yang dipopulerkan Rose BLACKPINK.

Gone merupakan lagu solo Rose BLACKPINK yang dirilis pada Kamis 11 Maret 2021.

Gone merupakan salah satu lagu dari album debut solo dari Rose BLACKPINK.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gone - Rose BLACKPINK:

[Intro]

D A/C# Bm G



[Verse 1]

D

I thought that you'd remember, but it seems that you forgot

A/C#

It’s hard for me to blame you when you were already lost

Bm

Oh, yeah

I'm tired of always waiting

G

Oh, yeah, yeah

D

I see you changed your number, that's why you don’t get my calls

A/C#

I gave you all of me, now you don't wanna be involved

Bm

Oh, yeah, yeah

I really gotta face it

G

Oh, yeah, yeah

[Refrain]

Em

I just wanna be the one

A

But to you we're already done

D

Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?

Bm

Now I'm all alone cryin' ugly

Em

You broke my heart just for fun

A

Took my love and just left me numb

D

Now it's 8:00 in the morning

Bm

Hate in the morning (All because of you)



[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Another story that's sad and true?

A

I can feel the pain, can you?

D Bm

You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue

Em

Hate to see you with someone new

A

I’ll put a curse on her and you

D

Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone

Bm

My love is gone too

[Chorus]

Em A

All my love is gone-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

D Bm

All my love is gone-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

Em A

All my love is gone-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-one

D

All my love is gone

Bm

Now you’re dead and gone



[Verse 2]

D

All my love is gone and the hate is gone

A/C#

I'm standing all alone

Bm

And I'm searching for something

G

But I can't feel nothing

D

I’ve packed my bags and go on

This don't feel like home

A/C# Bm

Too much on this for a rainbow, I feel so used

G

How am I supposed to live without you? I refuse (Yeah)

[Refrain]

Em

I just wanna be the one

A

But to you we're already done

D

Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?

Bm

Now I'm all alone cryin' ugly

Em

You broke my heart just for fun

A

Took my love and just left me numb

D

Now it's 8:00 in the morning

Bm

Hate in the morning (All because of you)

