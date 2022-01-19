Chord dan Lirik Lagu Without You - Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza: Now I'm Running Away My Dear

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Without You dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Without You dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Swedia, Sandro Cavazza, berkolaborasi dengan DJ Avicii.

Video musik lagu tersebut telah tayang di YouTube Avicii pada 25 Agustus 2017, lalu.

Hingga Rabu (19/1/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 26 juta kali.

Bahkan, kini lagu Without You viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Now I'm running away, my dear. From myself and the truth I fear.

Chord Gitar Without You - Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza:

[Verse 1]

D G D

You said that we would always be

D A D

Without you I feel lost at sea

D G D

Through the darkness you'd hide with me

Bm A D

Like the wind we'd be wild and free

[Pre-chorus]

Bm A D G Bm A

You, said you'd follow me anywhere

Bm A D G D A

But your eyes, tell me you won't be there

[Chorus]

G A Bm

I gotta learn how to love without you

D A G

I gotta carry my cross without you

G A Bm

Stuck in a riddle and I'm just about to

D A G

Figure it out without you

G A Bm

And I'm done sittin' home without you

D A G

Fuck, I'm goin' out without you

G A Bm

I'm going to tear this city down without you

D A G

I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you

[Instrumental]

G A Bm

D D/F# G x2

[Verse 2]

D G D

Now I'm running away, my dear

Bm A D

From myself and the truth I fear

D G D

My heart is beatin', I can't see clear

Bm A D

How I'm wishing that you were here

[Pre-chorus]

Bm A D G Bm A

You, said you'd follow me anywhere

Bm A D G Bm A

But your eyes, tell me you won't be there

[Chorus]

G A Bm

I gotta learn how to love without you

D A G

I gotta carry my cross without you

G A Bm

Stuck in a riddle and I'm just about to

D A G

Figure it out without you

G A Bm

And I'm done sittin' home without you

D A G

Fuck, I'm goin' out without you

G A Bm

I'm going to tear this city down without you

D A G

I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you

[Outro]

G A Bm

D D/F# G x4

Video Klip Without You - Avicii ft Sandro Cavazza:

