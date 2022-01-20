Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: You Were Everything Everything That I Wanted
Chord Gitar My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: You were everything, everything That I wanted. Lagu My Happy Ending tergabung dalam album Under My Skin.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Happy Ending yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne.
Lagu My Happy Ending tergabung dalam album Under My Skin (2004).
Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip My Happy Ending di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Maret 2010.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
So much for my happy ending
D A
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
D (hold)
(Oh, oh)
Bm
Lets talk this over
G
It's not like we're dead
D
Was it something I did?
A
Was it something you said?
Bm
Don't leave me hanging
G
In a city so dead
D
Held up so high
A
On such a breakable thread
G D A
You were all the things I thought I knew
G D A
And I thought we could be
(Chorus)
G D
You were everything, everything
A
That I wanted
G D
We were meant to be, supposed to be
A
But we lost it
G D
All of our memories so close to me
A Bm
Just fade away
G
All this time you were pretending
A (HOLD)
So much for my happy ending
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
So much for my happy ending
D A
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Bm G (HOLD)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Bm
You've got your dumb friends
G
I know what they say
D
They tell you I'm difficult
A
But so are they
Bm
But they don't know me
G
Do they even know you?
D
All the things you hide from me
A
All the shit that you do?
G D A
You were all the things I thought I knew
G D A(HOLD)
And I thought we could be
(Chorus)
G D
You were everything, everything
A
That I wanted
G D
We were meant to be, supposed to be
A
But we lost it
G D
All of our memories so close to me
A Bm
Just fade away
G
All this time you were pretending
A
So much for my happy ending
G D
It's nice to know that you were there
A
Thanks for acting like you cared
G
And making me feel like I was the only one
G D
It's nice to know we had it all
A
Thanks for watching as I fall
G
And letting me know we were done
G D
He was everything, everything
A
That I wanted
G D
We were meant to be, supposed to be
A
But we lost it
G D
All of the memories so close to me
A Bm
Just fade away
G
All this time you were pretending
A
So much for my happy ending
G D
You were everything, everything
A
That I wanted
G D
We were meant to be, supposed to be
A
But we lost it
G D
All of the memories so close to me
A(2STRUMS) Bm
Just fade a-way
G
All this time you were pretending
A
So much for my happy ending
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
So much for my happy ending
D A
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
So much for my happy ending
D A
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Bm G
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
D A
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Baca juga: Chord Sesuatu Yang Tertunda - Padi feat Iwan Fals: Temui Cinta, Lepaskan Rasa
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bukan Diriku - Samsons: Tuk Mengerti Kamu Maafkanlah Aku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kembalikan Senyumku - Melly Goeslaw: Kembalikan Lagi Senyumku yang Manis Seperti Dulu
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
chord gitar
My Happy Ending
chord gitar My Happy Ending
My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Sesuatu Yang Tertunda - Padi feat Iwan Fals: Temui Cinta, Lepaskan Rasa
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bukan Diriku - Samsons: Tuk Mengerti Kamu Maafkanlah Aku
|3. Chord Gitar Kembalikan Senyumku - Melly Goeslaw: Kembalikan Lagi Senyumku yang Manis Seperti Dulu
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber, Viral TikTok: You're Who I'm Thinkin' Of
|5. Chord dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber: I Want You To Know That If I Can't Be Close To You