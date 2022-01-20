Chord Gitar My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: You Were Everything Everything That I Wanted

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Happy Ending yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne.

Lagu My Happy Ending tergabung dalam album Under My Skin (2004).

Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip My Happy Ending di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Maret 2010.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne

Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

So much for my happy ending

D A

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

D (hold)

(Oh, oh)



Bm

Lets talk this over

G

It's not like we're dead

D

Was it something I did?

A

Was it something you said?

Bm

Don't leave me hanging

G

In a city so dead

D

Held up so high

A

On such a breakable thread

G D A

You were all the things I thought I knew

G D A

And I thought we could be



(Chorus)

G D

You were everything, everything

A

That I wanted

G D

We were meant to be, supposed to be

A

But we lost it

G D

All of our memories so close to me

A Bm

Just fade away

G

All this time you were pretending

A (HOLD)

So much for my happy ending



Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

So much for my happy ending

D A

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Bm G (HOLD)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)



Bm

You've got your dumb friends

G

I know what they say

D

They tell you I'm difficult

A

But so are they

Bm

But they don't know me

G

Do they even know you?

D

All the things you hide from me

A

All the shit that you do?

G D A

You were all the things I thought I knew

G D A(HOLD)

And I thought we could be



(Chorus)

G D

You were everything, everything

A

That I wanted

G D

We were meant to be, supposed to be

A

But we lost it

G D

All of our memories so close to me

A Bm

Just fade away

G

All this time you were pretending

A

So much for my happy ending



G D

It's nice to know that you were there

A

Thanks for acting like you cared

G

And making me feel like I was the only one

G D

It's nice to know we had it all

A

Thanks for watching as I fall

G

And letting me know we were done



G D

He was everything, everything

A

That I wanted



G D

We were meant to be, supposed to be

A

But we lost it

G D

All of the memories so close to me

A Bm

Just fade away



G

All this time you were pretending

A

So much for my happy ending

G D

You were everything, everything

A

That I wanted

G D

We were meant to be, supposed to be

A

But we lost it

G D

All of the memories so close to me

A(2STRUMS) Bm

Just fade a-way

G

All this time you were pretending

A

So much for my happy ending

Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

So much for my happy ending

D A

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)



Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

So much for my happy ending

D A

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)





Bm G

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

D A

(Oh, oh, oh, oh)

(Tribunnews.com)

