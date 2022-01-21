Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated
Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated. Lagu Complicated tergabung dalam album Let Go (2002).
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Complicated yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne.
Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip Complicated di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Februari 2010.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne
[Intro]
Bm G D A
Uh huh Life's like this
Bm G D A
Uh huh, uh huh, that's the way it is
Bm G D
La La La La La
A
Cause life's like this uh huh
Bm G D
La La La La La
A
Uh huh that's the way it is
[Verse]
D
Chill out what you yellin for?
Bm
Lay back it's all been done before
G A
And if you could only let it be
You will see
D
I like you the way you are
Bm
When we're drivin in your car
G A
And you're talkin to me one-on-one
But you become
G
Somebody else 'round everyone else
Bm
Watchin your back like you can't relax
G
You tryin to be cool
A
You look like a fool to me, tell me
[Chorus]
Bm G D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?
Bm G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else
G D A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you
Bm G
You fall and you crawl and you break and
D A
You take what you get and you turn into
Em
Honestly, you promised me
G D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no
[Verse]
D
You come over unannounced
Bm
Dressed up like you're somethin else
G A
Where you are ain't where it's at you see
D
You're makin me Laugh out When you strike a pose
Bm
Take off all your preppy clothes
G A
You know you're not foolin anyone
When you become
G
Somebody else Round everyone else
Bm
Watchin your back Like you can't relax
G A
You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me
Tell me
[Chorus]
Bm G D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?
Bm G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else
G D A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you
Bm G
You fall and you crawl and you break and
D A
You take what you get and you turn into
Em
Honestly, you promised me
G D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no
Bm
(No no no) no no (no no no)
G A
No no (no no no) no no
[Verse]
D
Chill out what you yellin for?
Bm
Lay back It's all been done before
G A
And if you could only let it be
You will see
G
Somebody else round everyone else
Bm
Watchin your back like you can't relax
G A
You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me
Tell me
[Chorus]
Bm G D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?
Bm G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else
G D A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you
Bm G
You fall and you crawl and you break and
D A
You take what you get And you turn into
Em
Honestly, you promised me
G
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no
Bm G D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?
Bm G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else
G D A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you
Bm G
You fall and you crawl and you break and
D A
You take what you get And you turn into
Em
Honestly, you promised me
G D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no
