Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated

Lagu Complicated tergabung dalam album Let Go (2002).

Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip Complicated di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Februari 2010.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne

[Intro]

Bm G D A

Uh huh Life's like this

Bm G D A

Uh huh, uh huh, that's the way it is

Bm G D

La La La La La

A

Cause life's like this uh huh

Bm G D

La La La La La

A

Uh huh that's the way it is

[Verse]

D

Chill out what you yellin for?

Bm

Lay back it's all been done before

G A

And if you could only let it be

You will see

D

I like you the way you are

Bm

When we're drivin in your car

G A

And you're talkin to me one-on-one

But you become

G

Somebody else 'round everyone else

Bm

Watchin your back like you can't relax

G

You tryin to be cool

A

You look like a fool to me, tell me

[Chorus]

Bm G D A

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

Bm G

I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G D A

Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm G

You fall and you crawl and you break and

D A

You take what you get and you turn into

Em

Honestly, you promised me

G D

I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

[Verse]

D

You come over unannounced

Bm

Dressed up like you're somethin else

G A

Where you are ain't where it's at you see

D

You're makin me Laugh out When you strike a pose

Bm

Take off all your preppy clothes

G A

You know you're not foolin anyone

When you become

G

Somebody else Round everyone else

Bm

Watchin your back Like you can't relax

G A

You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me

Tell me

[Chorus]

Bm G D A

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

Bm G

I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G D A

Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm G

You fall and you crawl and you break and

D A

You take what you get and you turn into

Em

Honestly, you promised me

G D

I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

Bm

(No no no) no no (no no no)

G A

No no (no no no) no no

[Verse]

D

Chill out what you yellin for?

Bm

Lay back It's all been done before

G A

And if you could only let it be

You will see

G

Somebody else round everyone else

Bm

Watchin your back like you can't relax

G A

You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me

Tell me

[Chorus]

Bm G D A

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

Bm G

I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G D A

Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm G

You fall and you crawl and you break and

D A

You take what you get And you turn into

Em

Honestly, you promised me

G

I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

Bm G D A

Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

Bm G

I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G D A

Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm G

You fall and you crawl and you break and

D A

You take what you get And you turn into

Em

Honestly, you promised me

G D

I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

