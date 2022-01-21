Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated

Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated. Lagu Complicated tergabung dalam album Let Go (2002).

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne: Why'd You Have to Go and Make Things So Complicated
Instagram/@avrillavigne
Avril Lavigne. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Complicated yang dinyanyikan oleh Avril Lavigne.

Lagu Complicated tergabung dalam album Let Go (2002).

Avril Lavigne mengunggah video klip Complicated di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 Februari 2010.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne

[Intro]

Bm G    D   A
      Uh huh Life's like this

Bm        G            D  A
Uh huh, uh huh, that's the way it is

Bm G      D
La La La La La

A
Cause life's like this uh huh

Bm G D
La La La La La

                  A
Uh huh that's the way it is

[Verse]

D
Chill out what you yellin for?

Bm
Lay back it's all been done before

G                                   A
And if you could only let it be

You will see

D
I like you the way you are

Bm
When we're drivin in your car

G                                  A
And you're talkin to me one-on-one

But you become

G
Somebody else 'round everyone else

Bm
Watchin your back like you can't relax

G
You tryin to be cool

                                          A
You look like a fool to me, tell me

[Chorus]

Bm                                                      G                            D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

                                      Bm                                            G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G                        D           A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm                                    G
You fall and you crawl and you break and

                    D                                      A
You take what you get  and you turn into

Em
Honestly, you promised me

                                                G                    D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

[Verse]

D
You come over unannounced

Bm
Dressed up like you're somethin else

G                                                 A
Where you are ain't where it's at you see

D
You're makin me Laugh out When you strike a pose

Bm
Take off all your preppy clothes

G                                                  A
You know you're not foolin anyone

When you become

G
Somebody else Round everyone else

Bm
Watchin your back Like you can't relax

G                                                                      A
You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me

Tell me

[Chorus]

Bm                                                        G                           D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

                                       Bm                                          G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G                        D          A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm                                    G
You fall and you crawl and you break and

                  D                                     A
You take what you get and you turn into

Em
Honestly, you promised me

                                                 G                  D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

                                  Bm
(No no no) no no (no no no)

G                                 A
No no (no no no) no no

[Verse]

D
Chill out what you yellin for?

Bm
Lay back It's all been done before

G                                  A
And if you could only let it be

You will see

G
Somebody else round everyone else

Bm
Watchin your back like you can't relax

G                                                                       A
You tryin to be cool You look like a fool to me
Tell me

[Chorus]

Bm                                                       G                             D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

                                       Bm                                           G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G                           D         A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm                                     G
You fall and you crawl and you break and

                    D                                     A
You take what you get And you turn into

Em
Honestly, you promised me

                                                G
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

Bm                                                         G                          D A
Why'd you have to go and make things so complicated?

                                        Bm                                          G
I see the way you're actin' like you're somebody else

G                       D            A
Gets me frusterated life's like this you

Bm                                    G
You fall and you crawl and you break and

                    D                                     A
You take what you get And you turn into

Em
Honestly, you promised me

                                                 G                   D
I'm never gonna find you fake it no no no

Baca juga: Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ajarkan Aku - Arvian Dwi: Ajarkan Aku Cara Tuk Melupakanmu

Baca juga: Chord Yang Terdalam - NOAH: Takkan Lelah Aku Menanti

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kenanglah Aku - Naff: Kunci Dimulai dari C

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Complicated - Avril Lavigne
Lirik Complicated - Avril Lavigne
Complicated - Avril Lavigne
Kunci Gitar Complicated - Avril Lavigne
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan