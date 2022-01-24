Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: We're Only Getting Older Baby
Musik video Night Changes - One Direction telah ditonton 486 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 5,1 juta hingga saat ini, Senin (25/01/2022).
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Nuryanti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Night Changes telah dirilis One Direction 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.
Musik video Night Changes - One Direction telah ditonton 486 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 5,1 juta hingga saat ini, Senin (24/1/2022).
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Melawan Restu - Mahalini: Mungkinkah Aku Meminta Kisah Kita Selamanya
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older and Im Still On Your Side
Berikut chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction:
[Verse 1]
G
Going out tonight, changes into something red
Em7
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Bm
Everything she never had
D
She’s showing off
G
Driving too fast, moon is breaking through her hair
Em7
She's heading for something that she won’t forget
Bm D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants
[Chorus]
C D
We're only getting older baby
C D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G D/F# Em
Just how fast the night changes
C D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C D
Disappearing when you wake up
C D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G D/F# Em
Even when the night changes
C D G
It will never change me and you
[Verse 2]
G
Chasing her tonight, doubts are running ‘round her head
Em7
He’s waiting, hides behind his cigarette
Bm D
Heart is beating loud, she doesn't want it to stop
G
Moving too fast, moon is lighting up her skin
Em7
She’s falling, doesn't even know it yet
Bm D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants
[Chorus]
C D
We're only getting older baby
C D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G D/F# Em
Just how fast the night changes
C D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C D
Disappearing when you wake up
C D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G D/F# Em
Even when the night changes
C D A
It will never change me and you
[Breakdown]
A F#m D E
[Bridge]
A
Going out tonight, changes into something red
F#m
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
C#m E
Reminds her of a missing piece of innocence she lost
[Final Chorus]
D E
We're only getting older baby
D E
And I've been thinking about it lately
D E
Does it ever drive you crazy
A E/G# F#m
Just how fast the night changes
D E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D E
Disappearing when you wake up
D E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A E/G# F#m
Even when the night changes
D E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D E
Disappearing when you wake up
D E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A E/G# F#m
Even when the night changes
[Outro]
D E
It will never change, baby
D E
We will never change, baby
D E A
It will never change me and you
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Kepada Hati - Cakra Khan: Tuhan Pasti Tahu yang Terbaik Untukku, Tenanglah Hatiku
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Belum Siap Kehilangan - Stevan Pasaribu: Ternyata Belum Siap Aku
Video Klip Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:
(Tribunnews.com)