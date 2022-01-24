Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: We're Only Getting Older Baby

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Night Changes telah dirilis One Direction 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Night Changes - One Direction telah ditonton 486 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 5,1 juta hingga saat ini, Senin (24/1/2022).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Melawan Restu - Mahalini: Mungkinkah Aku Meminta Kisah Kita Selamanya

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older and Im Still On Your Side

Berikut chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction:

[Verse 1]

G

Going out tonight, changes into something red

Em7

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

Bm

Everything she never had

D

She’s showing off

G

Driving too fast, moon is breaking through her hair

Em7

She's heading for something that she won’t forget

Bm D

Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Chorus]

C D

We're only getting older baby

C D

And I've been thinking about it lately

C D

Does it ever drive you crazy

G D/F# Em

Just how fast the night changes

C D

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

C D

Disappearing when you wake up

C D

But there’s nothing to be afraid of

G D/F# Em

Even when the night changes

C D G

It will never change me and you

[Verse 2]

G

Chasing her tonight, doubts are running ‘round her head

Em7

He’s waiting, hides behind his cigarette

Bm D

Heart is beating loud, she doesn't want it to stop

G

Moving too fast, moon is lighting up her skin

Em7

She’s falling, doesn't even know it yet

Bm D

Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Chorus]

C D

We're only getting older baby

C D

And I've been thinking about it lately

C D

Does it ever drive you crazy

G D/F# Em

Just how fast the night changes

C D

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

C D

Disappearing when you wake up

C D

But there’s nothing to be afraid of

G D/F# Em

Even when the night changes

C D A

It will never change me and you

[Breakdown]

A F#m D E

[Bridge]

A

Going out tonight, changes into something red

F#m

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

C#m E

Reminds her of a missing piece of innocence she lost

[Final Chorus]

D E

We're only getting older baby

D E

And I've been thinking about it lately

D E

Does it ever drive you crazy

A E/G# F#m

Just how fast the night changes

D E

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

D E

Disappearing when you wake up

D E

But there’s nothing to be afraid of

A E/G# F#m

Even when the night changes

D E

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

D E

Disappearing when you wake up

D E

But there’s nothing to be afraid of

A E/G# F#m

Even when the night changes

[Outro]

D E

It will never change, baby

D E

We will never change, baby

D E A

It will never change me and you

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Kepada Hati - Cakra Khan: Tuhan Pasti Tahu yang Terbaik Untukku, Tenanglah Hatiku

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Belum Siap Kehilangan - Stevan Pasaribu: Ternyata Belum Siap Aku

Video Klip Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:

(Tribunnews.com)