Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: We're Only Getting Older Baby

Musik video Night Changes - One Direction telah ditonton 486 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 5,1 juta hingga saat ini, Senin (25/01/2022).

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Dasar Night Changes - One Direction: We're Only Getting Older Baby
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord dasar Night Changes dari One Direction. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Night Changes telah dirilis One Direction 7 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video Night Changes - One Direction telah ditonton 486 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 5,1 juta hingga saat ini, Senin (24/1/2022).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Melawan Restu - Mahalini: Mungkinkah Aku Meminta Kisah Kita Selamanya

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older and Im Still On Your Side

Berikut chord dasar Night Changes - One Direction:

[Verse 1]
G
Going out tonight, changes into something red
Em7
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Bm
Everything she never had
                              D
She’s showing off
G
Driving too fast, moon is breaking through her hair
Em7
She's heading for something that she won’t forget
Bm                                                                     D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Chorus]
C                                 D
We're only getting older baby
C                                          D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C                      D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G             D/F#          Em
Just how fast the night changes
C                                        D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C                          D
Disappearing when you wake up
C                                      D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G       D/F#              Em
Even when the night changes
C                      D                         G
It will never change me and you

[Verse 2]
G
Chasing her tonight, doubts are running ‘round her head
Em7
He’s waiting, hides behind his cigarette
Bm                                                                             D
Heart is beating loud, she doesn't want it to stop
G
Moving too fast, moon is lighting up her skin
Em7
She’s falling, doesn't even know it yet
Bm                                                                D
Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Chorus]
C                                D
We're only getting older baby
C                                       D
And I've been thinking about it lately
C                    D
Does it ever drive you crazy
G             D/F#          Em
Just how fast the night changes
C                                        D
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
C                         D
Disappearing when you wake up
C                                      D
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
G        D/F#         Em
Even when the night changes
C                      D                        A
It will never change me and you

[Breakdown]
A F#m D E

[Bridge]
A
Going out tonight, changes into something red
F#m
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
  C#m                                                                                E
Reminds her of a missing piece of innocence she lost

[Final Chorus]
D                               E
We're only getting older baby
D                                        E
And I've been thinking about it lately
D                     E
Does it ever drive you crazy
A             E/G#         F#m
Just how fast the night changes
D                                       E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D                        E
Disappearing when you wake up
D                                      E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A         E/G#          F#m
Even when the night changes
D                                        E
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
D                        E
Disappearing when you wake up
D                                     E
But there’s nothing to be afraid of
A         E/G#             F#m
Even when the night changes

[Outro]
D                       E
It will never change, baby
D                       E
We will never change, baby
D                       E                         A
It will never change me and you

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Kepada Hati - Cakra Khan: Tuhan Pasti Tahu yang Terbaik Untukku, Tenanglah Hatiku

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Belum Siap Kehilangan - Stevan Pasaribu: Ternyata Belum Siap Aku

Video Klip Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu Night Changes - One Direction
Chord Lagu Night Changes - One Direction
Night Changes
Night Changes - One Direction
One Direction
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan