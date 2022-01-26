Chord Dasar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber: I Never Thought That It Be Easy Cause We Both So Distance

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord dasar Down to Earth - Justin Bieber.

Down to Earth - Justin Bieber

[Intro]

F C G G

[Verse 1]

F

I never thought that it be easy

C

Cause we both so distance now

G

And the walls are closing in on us

And we're wondering how

F

No one has a solid answer

C

But just walking in the dark

G

And you can see the look on my face

It just tells me apart

[Bridge]

F C

So we fight (so we fight) through the hurt (through the hurt)

G

And we try and try and try and try

F C

And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

G

And we cry and cry and cry and cry

[Chorus]

F C

So its up to to you and its up to me

G

That we meet in the middle

F

On our way back down to earth

C G

Down to earth down to earth

F

On our way back down to earth

C G

Down to earth down to earth

On our way back down to earth

[Verse 1]

F

I never thought that it be easy

C

Cause we both so distance now

G

And the walls are closing in on us

And we're wondering how

[Improvisation]

F C G G

[Verse 2]

F

Mommy you are always and somewhere

C

And daddy I live outta down

G

So tell me how could I ever be normal somehow

F

You tell me this is for the best

C

So tell me why am I in tears

G

So far away and now I just need you here

[Bridge]

F C

So we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

G

And we try and try and try and try

F C

And we live (and we live) and we learn (and we learn)

G

And we cry and cry and cry and cry

[Outro]

F C

So its up to to you and its up to me

G

That we meet in the middle

F

On our way back down to earth

C G

Down to earth down to earth

F

On our way back down to earth

C G

Down to earth down to earth

F C

On our way back down to earth

