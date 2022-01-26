Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole: L Is For The Way You Look at Me

Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu berjudul LOVE yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi jazz dan pianis asal AS, Nat King Cole.

Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu berjudul LOVE yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi jazz dan pianis asal AS, Nat King Cole. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu LOVE yang dinyanyikan oleh Nat King Cole.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 1965 dan masuk pada album dengan judul yang sama.

Album tersebut merupakan album terakhir Nat King Cole sebelum meninggal dunia pada 15 Februari 1965.

Nat King Cole memiliki nama lengkap yaitu Nathaniel Adams Cole dan merupakan penyanyi sekaligus pianis jazz asal Amerika Serikat.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole:

G    Em7                Am7    D7

L is for the way you look at me

Am7  D7            G

O is for the only one I see

G7             C

V is very, very extraordinary

A    A7            D    A7      D7

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

[Chorus]

G       Em7            Am7       D7

Love is all that I can give to you

Am7      D7              G

Love is more than just a game for two

G7

Two in love can make it

C                  Cm

Take my heart and please dont break it

G        D7                G     G#

Love was made for me and you

[Instrumental break]

G#   Fm7  A#m7  D#7

A#m7   D#7 G#

G#7

C#

G#  D#7    G#  A

[Verse]

A     F#m7          Bm7       E7

L is for the way you  look at me

Bm7  E7           A

O is for the only one I see

A7             D

V is very, very extraordinary

B7                  E               E7

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

[Chorus]

A       F#m7          Bm7        E7

Love is all that I can   give to you

Bm7      E7               A

Love is more than just a game for two

A7

Two in love can make it

D

Take my heart and please don't break it

A        E7              A

Love was made for me and you

A        E7              A

Love was made for me and you

A        E7              A G F# F E A

Love was made for me and you

