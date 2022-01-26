Chord Dasar Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole: L Is For The Way You Look at Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar dan lirik lagu LOVE yang dinyanyikan oleh Nat King Cole.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 1965 dan masuk pada album dengan judul yang sama.

Album tersebut merupakan album terakhir Nat King Cole sebelum meninggal dunia pada 15 Februari 1965.

Nat King Cole memiliki nama lengkap yaitu Nathaniel Adams Cole dan merupakan penyanyi sekaligus pianis jazz asal Amerika Serikat.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Aku Bukan Jodohnya - Tri Suaka: Bahagiakan Dia Kau Sayangi Dia

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu NIKI - Every Summertime, Original Soundtrack Film Sang Chi yang Viral di TikTok

Chord dan Lirik Lagu LOVE - Nat King Cole:

G Em7 Am7 D7

L is for the way you look at me

Am7 D7 G

O is for the only one I see

G7 C

V is very, very extraordinary

A A7 D A7 D7

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

[Chorus]

G Em7 Am7 D7

Love is all that I can give to you

Am7 D7 G

Love is more than just a game for two

G7

Two in love can make it

C Cm

Take my heart and please dont break it

G D7 G G#

Love was made for me and you

[Instrumental break]

G# Fm7 A#m7 D#7

A#m7 D#7 G#

G#7

C#

G# D#7 G# A

[Verse]

A F#m7 Bm7 E7

L is for the way you look at me

Bm7 E7 A

O is for the only one I see

A7 D

V is very, very extraordinary

B7 E E7

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

[Chorus]

A F#m7 Bm7 E7

Love is all that I can give to you

Bm7 E7 A

Love is more than just a game for two

A7

Two in love can make it

D

Take my heart and please don't break it

A E7 A

Love was made for me and you

A E7 A

Love was made for me and you

A E7 A G F# F E A

Love was made for me and you

(Tribunnews.com)