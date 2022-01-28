Chord Dasar Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby When You Touch Me Like This

Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion:
Intro:
C G C G
C F
There were nights when the wind was so cold
Dm Em
That my body froze in bed
Am
If I just listened to it
Dm F G
Right outside the window
C F
There were days when the sun was so cruel
Dm Em
That all the tears turned to dust
Am
And I just knew my eyes were
Dm F C G
Drying up forever
Em Am F G C
I finished crying in the instant that you left
Em Am F G
And I can't remember where or when or how
Em Am F G F G
And I banished every memory you and I had ever made
C
But when you touch me like this
G
And you hold me like that
Am Dm
I just have to admit
F G
That it's all coming back to me
C
When I touch you like this
G
And I hold you like that
Am Dm
It's so hard to believe but
F G
It's all coming back to me
C F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
Am F
There were moments of gold
Em F
And there were flashes of light
Am F
There were things I'd never do again
Em F
But then they'd always seemed right
Am Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
Am F Dm
It was more than any laws allow
F
Baby Baby
C
If I kiss you like this
G
And if you whisper like that
Am Dm
It was lost long ago
F G
But it's all coming back to me
C
If you want me like this
G
And if you need me like that
Am Dm
It was dead long ago
F G
But it's all coming back to me
Am Dm
It's so hard to resist
F G
And it's all coming back to me
Am Dm
I can barely recall
F Dm Am
But it's all coming back to me now
G C F Dm G C F Dm
C F
There were those empty threats and hollow lies
Dm Em
And whenever you tried to hurt me
Am Dm
I just hurt you even worse
F G
And so much deeper
C F
There were hours that just went on for days
Dm Em Am
When alone at last we'd count up all the chances
Dm F C G
That were lost to us forever
Em Am F G C
But you were history with the slamming of the door
Em Am F G
And I made myself so strong again somehow
Em Am F G F
And I never wasted any of my time on you since then
C
But if I touch you like this
G
And if you kiss me like that
Am Dm
It was so long ago
F G
But it's all coming back to me
C
If you touch me like this
G
And if I kiss you like that
Am Dm
It was gone with the wind
F G
But it's all coming back to me
C F
(It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now)
Am F
There were moments of gold
Em F
And there were flashes of light
Am F
There were things I'd never do again
Em F
But then they'd always seemed right
Am Em
There were nights of endless pleasure
Am F Dm
It was more than all your laws allow
F
Baby Baby
C
When you touch me like this
G
And when you hold me like that
Am Dm
It was gone with the wind
F G
But it's all coming back to me
C
When you see me like this
G
And when I see you like that
Am Dm
Then we see what we want to see
F G
All coming back to me
Am Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F G
All coming back to me
Am Dm
I can barely recall
F G Am
But it's all coming back to me now
G F Dm G C F Dm
C
If you forgive me all this
G
If I forgive you all that
Am Dm
We forgive and forget
F G
And it's all coming back to me
C
When you see me like this
G
And when I see you like that
Am Dm
We see just what we want to see
F G
All coming back to me
Am Dm
The flesh and the fantasies
F G
All coming back to me
Am Dm F G C
I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now
Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
C
And when you kiss me like this
Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
C
And when I touch you like that
Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
C
If you do it like this
Dm
(It's all coming back to me now)
G C
And if we . . .
