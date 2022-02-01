Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Ghost yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.
Ghost masuk dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber bertajuk Justice.
Chord Gitar Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber:
[Intro]
Bm G D A x2
[Verse 1]
Bm G D A
Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow
Bm G D A
I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow
Bm G D A
I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm F#m G
Since the love that you left is all that I get
G Bm A
I want you to know that
[Chorus]
Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life
[Verse 2]
N.C. D A
Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow
Bm G D A
I need more time, but time can't be borrowed
Bm G D A
I'd leave it all behind if I could follow
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm F#m G
Since the love that you left is all that I get
G Bm A
I want you to know that
[Chorus]
Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life, yeah
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life
Bm G D A x2
Bm G D
If I can't be close to you
A
I'll settle for the ghost of you
Bm G D A
I miss you more than life
Bm G D
And if you can't be next to me
A
Your memory is ecstasy
Bm G D
I miss you more than life
A
I miss you more than life
