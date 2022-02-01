Chord Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Ghost yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.

Ghost masuk dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber bertajuk Justice.

Chord Gitar Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

Bm G D A x2

[Verse 1]

Bm G D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

Bm G D A

I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow

Bm G D A

I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm F#m G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

G Bm A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

N.C. D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

Bm G D A

I need more time, but time can't be borrowed

Bm G D A

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm F#m G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

G Bm A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life, yeah

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D A x2

Bm G D

If I can't be close to you

A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm G D A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D

And if you can't be next to me

A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm G D

I miss you more than life

A

I miss you more than life

Video Klip Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber:

(Tribunnews.com)