Chord Dasar dan Lirik Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Ghost  yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Justin Bieber.

Ghost masuk dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber bertajuk Justice.

Chord Gitar Lagu Ghost - Justin Bieber:

[Intro]

Bm G D A x2

[Verse 1]

Bm                           G                                D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

    Bm                    G                                           D A

I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow

   Bm                                      G                       D A

I know your cross the bridge that I can't follow

[Pre-Chorus]

                Bm               F#m    G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

    G     Bm     A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

       Bm        G                 D

If I can't be close to you

                A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm       G                    D A

I miss you more than life

                   Bm       G           D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm        G                    D

I miss you more than life

           A

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

N.C.                                                               D A

Youngblood things, there's always tomorrow

     Bm                      G                                  D A

I need more time, but time can't be borrowed

      Bm                      G                     D A

I'd leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

                Bm              F#m     G

Since the love that you left is all that I get

    G     Bm       A

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

      Bm        G                D

If I can't be close to you

               A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm       G                      D   A

I miss you more than life, yeah

                  Bm         G             D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm        G                     D

I miss you more than life

             A

I miss you more than life

Bm G D A x2

      Bm          G               D

If I can't be close to you

               A

I'll settle for the ghost of you

Bm        G                        D A

I miss you more than life

                  Bm          G            D

And if you can't be next to me

                  A

Your memory is ecstasy

Bm         G                   D

I miss you more than life

          A

I miss you more than life

