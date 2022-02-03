Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy: But If We're Strong Enough To Let It In

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Let It All Go oleh RHODES yang berduet dengan Birdy dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy: But If We're Strong Enough To Let It In
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Let It All Go dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Let It All Go dipopulerkan oleh RHODES yang berduet dengan Birdy.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Birdy sejak 11 Agustus 2015, lalu.

Hingga Kamis (3/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 90 juta kali.

Bahkan kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di Tiktok dengan kutipan lirik: i don't know why we break so hard, but if we're strong enough to let it in.

Chord Gitar Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:

G C
Am C
Em D G C

[Verse]

                     G            C
I've been sleepless at night
                        Am            C
'Cause I don't know how I feel
                 G              C
I've been waiting on you
            Am                   C
Just to say something real

                Em             D
There's a light on the road
          G              C
And I think you know
Em                D
Morning has come
           G         C
And I have to go

[Bridge]

Am                   Em                      D
I don't know why, I don't know why
      D
We need to break so hard
Am                   Em                  D
I don't know why we break so hard

[Chorus]

C
But if we're strong enough
G                D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G             D
To let it go

[Verse]

              G                C
If I look back to the start now I know,
         Am           C
I see everything true
                      G              C
There's still a fire in me heart, my darling
                      Am          C
But I'm not burning for you

      Em           D
We started it wrong
          G               C
And I think you know
      Em           D
We waited to long
          G            C
Now I have to go

[Bridge]

Am                 Em                      D
I don't know why, I don't know why
      D
We need to break so hard
Am                  Em                   D
I don't know why we break so hard

[Chorus]

C
But if we're strong enough
G               D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G                D
To let it go

[Interlude]

C                         G
Let it all go, let it all go
              D
Let it all out now

C                         G
Let it all go, let it all go
              D
Let it all out now

C      Em               G D
Who says, who says?
C      Em               G D
Who says, who says?

G    C        D
Who says truth is
                    C
beauty after all?
       G      C     D
And who says love should
                            C
break us when we fall?

[Instrumental]

D Dsus D

[Chorus]

C
But if we're strong enough
G               D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G                D
To let it go

[Outro]

C                          G
Let it all go, let it all go
              D
Let it all out now

C
We're strong enough
G               D
To let it go

Video Klip Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
