Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy: But If We're Strong Enough To Let It In
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Let It All Go oleh RHODES yang berduet dengan Birdy dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Let It All Go dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Let It All Go dipopulerkan oleh RHODES yang berduet dengan Birdy.
Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Birdy sejak 11 Agustus 2015, lalu.
Hingga Kamis (3/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 90 juta kali.
Bahkan kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di Tiktok dengan kutipan lirik: i don't know why we break so hard, but if we're strong enough to let it in.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Mungkin Nanti - NOAH: Saatnya Ku Berkata, Mungkin yang Terakhir Kalinya
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Menghapus Jejakmu - NOAH: Engkau Bukanlah Segalaku
Chord Gitar Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:
G C
Am C
Em D G C
[Verse]
G C
I've been sleepless at night
Am C
'Cause I don't know how I feel
G C
I've been waiting on you
Am C
Just to say something real
Em D
There's a light on the road
G C
And I think you know
Em D
Morning has come
G C
And I have to go
[Bridge]
Am Em D
I don't know why, I don't know why
D
We need to break so hard
Am Em D
I don't know why we break so hard
[Chorus]
C
But if we're strong enough
G D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G D
To let it go
[Verse]
G C
If I look back to the start now I know,
Am C
I see everything true
G C
There's still a fire in me heart, my darling
Am C
But I'm not burning for you
Em D
We started it wrong
G C
And I think you know
Em D
We waited to long
G C
Now I have to go
[Bridge]
Am Em D
I don't know why, I don't know why
D
We need to break so hard
Am Em D
I don't know why we break so hard
[Chorus]
C
But if we're strong enough
G D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G D
To let it go
[Interlude]
C G
Let it all go, let it all go
D
Let it all out now
C G
Let it all go, let it all go
D
Let it all out now
C Em G D
Who says, who says?
C Em G D
Who says, who says?
G C D
Who says truth is
C
beauty after all?
G C D
And who says love should
C
break us when we fall?
[Instrumental]
D Dsus D
[Chorus]
C
But if we're strong enough
G D
To let it in
C
We're strong enough
G D
To let it go
[Outro]
C G
Let it all go, let it all go
D
Let it all out now
C
We're strong enough
G D
To let it go
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Pura-pura Cinta - Cherrybelle, Kunci C: Awalnya Ku Pura-pura Lama-lama Ku Jadi Suka
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Pupus - Dewa 19: Kunci dari C, Baru Kusadari Cintaku Bertepuk Sebelah Tangan
Video Klip Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:
Simak chord gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)