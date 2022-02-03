Chord dan Lirik Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy: But If We're Strong Enough To Let It In

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Let It All Go dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Let It All Go dipopulerkan oleh RHODES yang berduet dengan Birdy.

Video klip lagu ini telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Birdy sejak 11 Agustus 2015, lalu.

Hingga Kamis (3/2/2022), klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 90 juta kali.

Bahkan kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di Tiktok dengan kutipan lirik: i don't know why we break so hard, but if we're strong enough to let it in.

Chord Gitar Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:

G C

Am C

Em D G C

[Verse]

G C

I've been sleepless at night

Am C

'Cause I don't know how I feel

G C

I've been waiting on you

Am C

Just to say something real

Em D

There's a light on the road

G C

And I think you know

Em D

Morning has come

G C

And I have to go

[Bridge]

Am Em D

I don't know why, I don't know why

D

We need to break so hard

Am Em D

I don't know why we break so hard

[Chorus]

C

But if we're strong enough

G D

To let it in

C

We're strong enough

G D

To let it go

[Verse]

G C

If I look back to the start now I know,

Am C

I see everything true

G C

There's still a fire in me heart, my darling

Am C

But I'm not burning for you

Em D

We started it wrong

G C

And I think you know

Em D

We waited to long

G C

Now I have to go

[Bridge]

Am Em D

I don't know why, I don't know why

D

We need to break so hard

Am Em D

I don't know why we break so hard

[Chorus]

C

But if we're strong enough

G D

To let it in

C

We're strong enough

G D

To let it go

[Interlude]

C G

Let it all go, let it all go

D

Let it all out now

C G

Let it all go, let it all go

D

Let it all out now

C Em G D

Who says, who says?

C Em G D

Who says, who says?

G C D

Who says truth is

C

beauty after all?

G C D

And who says love should

C

break us when we fall?

[Instrumental]

D Dsus D

[Chorus]

C

But if we're strong enough

G D

To let it in

C

We're strong enough

G D

To let it go

[Outro]

C G

Let it all go, let it all go

D

Let it all out now

C

We're strong enough

G D

To let it go

Video Klip Lagu Let It All Go - RHODES ft Birdy:

