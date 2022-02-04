Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: So Much for My Happy Ending

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Happy Ending dipopulerkan oleh Avril Lavigne.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: So Much for My Happy Ending
Instagram/@avrillavigne
Avril Lavigne Kenakan Hijab Saat Traveling ke Abu Dhabi. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Happy Ending dipopulerkan oleh Avril Lavigne.

My Happy Ending pertama kali dirilis oleh Avril Lavigne pada tahun 2004.

Chord Lagu My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne:

[Intro]

So much for my happy ending.

Bm              G             D              A
      Oh-Oh    Oh-Oh     Oh-Oh-    Oh-Oh
Bm              G             D                         A
      Oh-Oh    Oh-Oh     Oh-Ohhhhh

[Verse]
                      Bm                                                     G
Let's talk this over; it's not like we're dead.
                                   D                                           A
Was it something I did? Was it something you said?
                               Bm                                            G
Don't leave me hanging in a city so dead.
                       D                                                       A
Held up so high on such a breakable thread.

[Pre-Chorus]
                         G                             A
And you were all the things I thought I knew.
          G                                            A
And I thought we could be.

[Chorus]
               G                           D                    A
You were everything, everything that I wanted.
                     G                                 D                        A
And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.
                          G                   D                   A     Bm
And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.
Em                                                G                  n.c.
All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

[Instrumental] 2x

Bm                 G                      D                         A
          Oh-Oh    Oh-Oh Oh-Oh- Oh-Oh
Bm                 G                      D                        A
          Oh-Oh Oh-Oh     Oh-Ohhhh

[Verse]
                                 Bm                                                G
You've got your dumb friends, I know what they say.
                              D                                                      A
They tell you I'm difficult, but so are they.
                                Bm                                                  G
But they don't know me, do they even know you?
                                    D                                                A
All the things you hide from me, all the shit that you do.

[Pre-Chorus]
                         G                             A
And you were all the things I thought I knew.
       G                                               A
And I thought we could be.

[Chorus]
               G                           D                   A
You were everything, everything that I wanted.
                     G                                D                         A
And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.
                       G                      D                   A     Bm
And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.
Em                                                G
All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

[Bridge]
A                                                         G
   It's nice to know that you were there,
G                                                         A
Thanks for acting like you cared,
                                                     G
And making me feel like I was the only one.
A                                             Bm                                   G
   It's nice to know we had it all, thanks for watching as I fall,
                                               A
And letting me know we were done.

[Chorus]
                            G                D                             A
He was everything, everything that I wanted.
                     G                           D                          A
And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.
                           G                      D               A        Bm
And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.
Em                                               G
All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy....

[Chorus]
               G                        D                      A
You were everything, everything that I wanted.
                     G                           D                              A
And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.
                              G                 D                A          Bm
And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.
Em                                              G                    N.C.
All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

