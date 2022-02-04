Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne: So Much for My Happy Ending

My Happy Ending pertama kali dirilis oleh Avril Lavigne pada tahun 2004.

Chord Lagu My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne:

[Intro]

So much for my happy ending.

Bm G D A

Oh-Oh Oh-Oh Oh-Oh- Oh-Oh

Bm G D A

Oh-Oh Oh-Oh Oh-Ohhhhh

[Verse]

Bm G

Let's talk this over; it's not like we're dead.

D A

Was it something I did? Was it something you said?

Bm G

Don't leave me hanging in a city so dead.

D A

Held up so high on such a breakable thread.

[Pre-Chorus]

G A

And you were all the things I thought I knew.

G A

And I thought we could be.

[Chorus]

G D A

You were everything, everything that I wanted.

G D A

And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.

G D A Bm

And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.

Em G n.c.

All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

[Instrumental] 2x

Bm G D A

Oh-Oh Oh-Oh Oh-Oh- Oh-Oh

Bm G D A

Oh-Oh Oh-Oh Oh-Ohhhh

[Verse]

Bm G

You've got your dumb friends, I know what they say.

D A

They tell you I'm difficult, but so are they.

Bm G

But they don't know me, do they even know you?

D A

All the things you hide from me, all the shit that you do.

[Pre-Chorus]

G A

And you were all the things I thought I knew.

G A

And I thought we could be.

[Chorus]

G D A

You were everything, everything that I wanted.

G D A

And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.

G D A Bm

And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.

Em G

All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

[Bridge]

A G

It's nice to know that you were there,

G A

Thanks for acting like you cared,

G

And making me feel like I was the only one.

A Bm G

It's nice to know we had it all, thanks for watching as I fall,

A

And letting me know we were done.

[Chorus]

G D A

He was everything, everything that I wanted.

G D A

And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.

G D A Bm

And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.

Em G

All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy....

[Chorus]

G D A

You were everything, everything that I wanted.

G D A

And we were meant to be, supposed to be, but we lost it.

G D A Bm

And all of the memories so close to me just fade away.

Em G N.C.

All this time you were pretending, so much for my happy ending.

