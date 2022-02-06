Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: I Wish That I Could Be Like That
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix ft Jason Derulo.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix ft Jason Derulo.
Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2016 ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Chord Gitar Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:
G
When you hold me in the street
Em
And you kiss me on the dance floor
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours
G
We keep behind closed doors
Em
Every time I see you, I die a little more
C
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
G D
It'll never be enough
G
It's obvious you're meant for me
Em
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
C
Every second every thought I'm in so deep
G D
But I'll never show it on my face
Am Bm C D
But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
When you’re with him, do you call his name,
Em
Like you do when you’re with me, Does it feel the same
C
Would you leave if I was ready to settle down
G D
Or would you play it safe and stay
Am Bm C D
Girl you know this, we got a love that is hopeless
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
Bridge :
Em G
And nobody knows, I’m in love with someone’s baby
I don’t wanna hide us away
Em G
Tell the world about the love we making
C D
I’m living for that day, Someday
Chorus :
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't you hold me in the street
Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
C
I wish that I could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
G
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
Em
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
C
I wish that it could be like that
G D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours
C
Why cant we be like that?
G
Wish we could be like that
Video Klip Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:
