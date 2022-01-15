Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Viral di TikTok: In This Silence Baby Let Me In, Go Easy On Me
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele. Petikan liriknya yakni “In this silence, Baby let me in."
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele.
Easy On Me merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Adele.
Lagu Easy On Me pertama kali dirilis pada Oktober 2021 lalu.
Lagu Easy On Me kini tengah viral di TikTok.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele:
[Verse 1]
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in this silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy... on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy... on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
[Outro]
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
