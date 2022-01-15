Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Viral di TikTok: In This Silence Baby Let Me In, Go Easy On Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele.

Petikan liriknya yakni “In this silence, Baby let me in."

Easy On Me merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh penyanyi Adele.

Lagu Easy On Me pertama kali dirilis pada Oktober 2021 lalu.

Lagu Easy On Me kini tengah viral di TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yang Terlupakan - Iwan Fals: Kunci Dimulai dari C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bintang Kehidupan - Nike Ardila, Malam-malam Aku Sendiri

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in this silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy... on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Verse 2]

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy... on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Bridge]

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

(Tribunnews.com)