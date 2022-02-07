Chord Dasar Photograph - Ed Sheeran, Kunci dari C: So You Can Keep Me Inside The Pocket of Your

Breaking News:

Lagu Photograph tergabung dalam album X (2014).

Berikut ini Chord Dasar Photograph - Ed Sheeran, mulai dari Kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Photograph yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Photograph termuat dalam album X (2014).

Ed Sheeran mengunggah video klip Photograph di kanal YouTube-nya pada 10 Mei 2015.

Hingga kini, video klip Photograph telah ditonton lebih dari 1 miliar kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Photograph - Ed Sheeran

Intro: C Am G F

Verse:
                  C
Loving can hurt

                  Am
Loving can hurt sometimes

                  G                              F
But it's th only thing that I know

                    C
When it gets hard

                                Am
you know it can get hard sometimes

             G                                                F
it is the only thing that makes us feel alive

Pre-Chorus:

Am                                          F
We keep this love in a photograph

C                                       G
We made these memories for ourselves

                 Am
where our eyes are never closing

       F
our hearts are never broken

        C                              G
and time's forever frozen still

Chorus:

                  C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your

G
ripped jeans holding me close until our

Am                                          F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone

                                         C
Wait for me to come home

Verse:

                 C
Loving can heal

                  Am
Loving can mend your soul

                   G                                 F
And it's the only thing that I know, know

                           C
I swear it will get easier

                                            Am
remember that with every piece of ya

                    G                                                       F
And it's the only thing we take with us when we die

Pre-Chorus:

Am                                         F
We keep this love in a photograph

C                                       G
We made these memories for ourselves

                 Am
where our eyes are never closing

       F
our hearts are never broken

       C                              G
and times forever frozen still

Chorus:

                  C
So you can keep me inside the pocket of your

G
ripped jeans holding me close until our

Am                                        F
eyes meet, you won't ever be alone

                 C
And if you hurt me that's ok baby, only

G
words bleed inside these pages you just

Am                                             F
hold me and I won't ever let you go

Bridge:

                                    Am
Wait for me to come home

                                  F
Wait for me to come home

                                 C
Wait for me to come home

                                  G
Wait for me to come home

Chorus:

                  C
Or you can fit me inside the necklace you got when you were

G
sixteen next to your heart beat where I

Am                                                   F
should be, keep it deep within your soul

                 C
And if you hurt me well that's ok baby, only

G
words bleed inside these pages you just

Am                                             F
hold me and I won't ever let you go

                        C
And when I'm away I will remember how you

G                                                           Am
kissed me under the lamppost back on sixth Street

                                                    F
hearing you whisper through the phone

                                 C
Wait for me to come home

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
