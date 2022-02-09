Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar You Broke Me First - Tate McRea: Now Suddenly You're Asking For It Back
Lagu You Broke Me First telah dirilis Tate McRea 1 tahun lalu di kanal YouTubenya. Berikut chord dasar You Broke Me First - Tate McRea
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu You Broke Me First oleh Tate McRea di dalam artikel ini.
Musik video You Broke Me First telah ditonton 139 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,6 juta hingga Rabu (9/2/2022).
Berikut chord dasar You Broke Me First - Tate McRea:
[Intro]
Am Fmaj7 C C/B
You broke me first
[Verse 1]
Am Fmaj7
Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself
C
But you should have told me
C/B
That you were thinking 'bout someone else
Am
You're drunk at a party
Fmaj7
Or maybe it's just that your car broke down
C
Or your phone's been off for a couple of months
C/B
So you're calling me now
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Fmaj7
I know you, you're like this
C C/B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
Am Fmaj7
And like me, I did
C C/B
But I ran out of every reason
[Chorus]
Am Fmaj7
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C C/B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am Fmaj7
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C C/B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am Fmaj7
When you broke me first
C C/B
You broke me first
[Verse 2]
Am Fmaj7
Took a while, was in denial when I first heard
C
That you moved on quicker than I could've ever
C/B
You know that hurt
Am
Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone
Fmaj7
Just to see your name
C C/B
But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say
[Pre-Chorus]
Am Fmaj7
I know you, you're like this
C C/B
When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it
Am Fmaj7
And like me, I did
C C/B
But I ran out of every reason
[Chorus]
Am Fmaj7
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C C/B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am Fmaj7
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C C/B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am Fmaj7
When you broke me first
C C/B
You broke me first
[Bridge]
Am Fmaj7
What did you think would happen?
C C/B
What did you think would happen?
Am Fmaj7
I'll never let you have it
C C/B
What did you think would happen?
Am Fmaj7
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C C/B
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am Fmaj7
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C C/B
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am Fmaj7
When you broke me first
C C/B
You broke me first, ooh oh
[Outro]
Am Fmaj7 C C/B
You broke me first, ooh oh
Am
Video Klip You Broke Me First - Tate McRea: