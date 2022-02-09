Chord Dasar You Broke Me First - Tate McRea: Now Suddenly You're Asking For It Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dasar lagu You Broke Me First oleh Tate McRea di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu You Broke Me First telah dirilis Tate McRea di kanal YouTubenya.

Musik video You Broke Me First telah ditonton 139 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,6 juta hingga Rabu (9/2/2022).

Berikut chord dasar You Broke Me First - Tate McRea:

[Intro]

Am Fmaj7 C C/B

You broke me first



[Verse 1]

Am Fmaj7

Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself

C

But you should have told me

C/B

That you were thinking 'bout someone else

Am

You're drunk at a party

Fmaj7

Or maybe it's just that your car broke down

C

Or your phone's been off for a couple of months

C/B

So you're calling me now



[Pre-Chorus]

Am Fmaj7

I know you, you're like this

C C/B

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

Am Fmaj7

And like me, I did

C C/B

But I ran out of every reason



[Chorus]

Am Fmaj7

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C C/B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am Fmaj7

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C C/B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am Fmaj7

When you broke me first

C C/B

You broke me first



[Verse 2]

Am Fmaj7

Took a while, was in denial when I first heard

C

That you moved on quicker than I could've ever

C/B

You know that hurt

Am

Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone

Fmaj7

Just to see your name

C C/B

But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say



[Pre-Chorus]

Am Fmaj7

I know you, you're like this

C C/B

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

Am Fmaj7

And like me, I did

C C/B

But I ran out of every reason



[Chorus]

Am Fmaj7

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C C/B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am Fmaj7

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C C/B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am Fmaj7

When you broke me first

C C/B

You broke me first



[Bridge]

Am Fmaj7

What did you think would happen?

C C/B

What did you think would happen?

Am Fmaj7

I'll never let you have it

C C/B

What did you think would happen?

[Chorus]

Am Fmaj7

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C C/B

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am Fmaj7

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C C/B

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am Fmaj7

When you broke me first

C C/B

You broke me first, ooh oh



[Outro]

Am Fmaj7 C C/B

You broke me first, ooh oh

Am

Video Klip You Broke Me First - Tate McRea:

(Tribunnews.com)