Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini chord dasar You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me yang dinyanyikan oleh John Mayer.

Lagu You're Gonna Live Forever In Me pernah menjadi OST film Toy Story 4.

John Mayer mengunggah video musik You're Gonna Live Forever In Me di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Januari 2017.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar You're Gonna Live Forever In Me - John Mayer

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

G G/F# G7 G/E

A great big bang and dinosaurs

C Cm7

Fiery raining meteors

Em A

It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Verse 2]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Parts of me were made by you

C Cm7

And planets keep their distance too

Em A

The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Life is full of sweet mistakes

C Cm7

And love's an honest one to make

Em A

Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

G G/F# G7 G/E

And when the pastor asks the pews

C Cdim7

From reasons he can't marry you

Em A

I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]

D D7

D D7

D D7

