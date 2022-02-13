Sinopsis The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Petualang Frodo ke Gunung Orodruin

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, berikut ini sinopsisnya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini sinopsis film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring yang akan tayang di Trans TV malam ini, Minggu (13/2/2022) pukul 21.30 WIB.

Dikutip dari IMDb, film bergenre action petualangan ini disutradarai oleh Peter Jackson.

Elijah Wood berperan sebagai Frodo, beradu akting dengan aktor lainnya, seperti Ian McKellen dan Billy Boyd.

Cerita ini berdasarkan novel "The Fellowship of the Ring" karya J.R.R. Tolkien.

Naskah film ditulis oleh Fran Walsh dan Philippa Boyens.

Film ini memiliki durasi tiga jam dan pertama kali rilis pada 6 Februari 2022 di Indonesia.

Seri ketiga film The Lord of The Rings ini mendapat rating 8,8/10 di IMDb.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring dijadwalkan akan tayang di Trans TV malam ini pukul 21.30 WIB.

Sinopsis Film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Elijah Wood Film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (IMDb)

The Fellowship of the Ring dibuka dengan pesta ulang tahun Bilbo yang ke-111.