Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift, Kunci dari C

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Joker and The Queen yang dipopulerkan oleh Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift.

Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift, Kunci dari C
Instagram/@teddyphotos
Ed Sheeran - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Joker and The Queen yang dipopulerkan oleh Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Joker and The Queen yang dipopulerkan oleh Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran mengunggah video klip The Joker and The Queen di kanal YouTube-nya pada 11 Februari 2022.

Chord Dasar The Joker and The Queen - Ed Sheeran feat Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]

                         C                     Dm
How was I to know? It's a crazy thing

                              F G                             C
I showed you my hand and you still let me win

                                C                          Dm
And who was I to say that this was meant to be?

                                    F  G                           C
The road that was broken brought us together

[Chorus]

          Am                                     Dm
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

              G                                          C
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

            Am                         Dm
When I fold, you see the best in me

G                          C
The joker and the queen

[Verse 2]

                                   C                           Dm
I've been played before, if you hadn't guessed

                      F      G                                  C
So I kept my cards closed to my foolproof vest

                                C
But you called my bluff (Why'd you called my bluff)

                                         Dm
And saw through all my tells (Saw through all my tells)

                                 F  G                       C
And then you went all-in and we left together

[Chorus]

             Am                                    Dm
And I know you think that what makes a king

G                                 C
Is gold, a palace and diamond rings

               Am                     Dm
When I fold, you see the best in me

G                              C
The joker and the queen

C Dm F G C

[Chorus]

               Am                               Dm
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings

               G                                     C
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring

            Am                        Dm
When I fold, you saw the best in me

        G                      C
The joker and the queen

         Dm  G           C
The joker and the queen

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
