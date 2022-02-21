Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati, Awali dengan Kunci G
Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord dan lirik lagu Keep Being You dari Isyana Sarasvati.
Keep Being You merupakan single pertama Isyana Sarasvati yang dirilis pada 2014.
Berikut Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati:
[Intro]
G A F#m Bm
G
I don't want your money
A
Forget about that honey
F#m Bm
I just wanna be with you
G
Fancy things won't get me
A
Diamonds, there are plenty
F#m Bm
But there is only one of you
G A
Baby we could be together
F#m Bm
Nothing but your love forever
G
I can be your lover
A
You can be my lover
F#m Bm
I won't need nobody but you
[Chorus]
G A
Just the way that you move
F#m Bm
Shows me what you can do
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m B
Cause I already knew
G A
Give me love, give me love baby
F#m Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G
I dont need your flowers
A
Just your hours
F#m Bm
Baby you have bloomed in my heart
G
So many have tried to
A
But only you do
F#m Bm
Make me feel like this, yes you
G A
Baby we could be together
F#m Bm
Nothing but your love forever
G
I can be your lover
A
You can be my lover
F#m Bm
I won`t need nobody but you
[Chorus]
G A
Just the way that you move
F#m Bm
Shows me what you can do
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m B
Cause I already knew
G A
Give me love, give me love baby
F#m Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
Baby just
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
Baby just
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
C
Oh darling I think that we`ve made it
Bm
I dont need anything, believe it
Am
My heart feels rich when you`re near me
G
There is no emptiness
C
You spread your love and I can feel it
Bm Em
Deep in my soul
A
I see you've given me much more
C D
Thank you for the greatest gift of all
[Chorus]
G A
Just the way that you move
F#m Bm
Shows me what you can do
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m B
Cause I already knew
G A
Give me love, give me love baby
F#m Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
G A
I don't need you to prove
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
Baby just (just keep just keep just keep)
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
just keep just keep just keep
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
just keep just keep just keep
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
G A
just keep just keep just keep
F#m Bm
Just keep being you
