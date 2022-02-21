Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati, Awali dengan Kunci G

Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord dan lirik lagu Keep Being You dari Isyana Sarasvati.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati, Awali dengan Kunci G
Tribunnews/JEPRIMA
Penyanyi sekaligus Brand Ambassador of NPURE Isyana Sarasvati saat tampil pada peluncuran produk NPURE Noni Probiotics Series yang bertajuk Introducing NPURE Noni Probiotics Series, Isyana Skin Melody di kawasan SCBD Jakarta Selatan, Kamis (25/11/2021). 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord dan lirik lagu Keep Being You dari Isyana Sarasvati.

Keep Being You merupakan single pertama Isyana Sarasvati yang dirilis pada 2014.

Berikut Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati:

[Intro]
G A F#m Bm

G
I don't want your money
A
Forget about that honey
F#m                             Bm
I just wanna be with you

G
Fancy things won't get me
A
Diamonds, there are plenty
F#m                                   Bm
But there is only one of you

                           G           A
Baby we could be together
                               F#m        Bm
Nothing but your love forever

G
I can be your lover
A
You can be my lover
F#m                               Bm
I won't need nobody but you

[Chorus]
                G                    A
Just the way that you move
                    F#m                Bm
Shows me what you can do
              G                      A
I don't need you to prove
               F#m         B
Cause I already knew
                 G                                A
Give me love, give me love baby
                             F#m                                Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
                 G                     A
I don't need you to prove
        F#m             Bm
Just keep being you

G
I dont need your flowers
A
Just your hours
F#m                                        Bm
Baby you have bloomed in my heart

G
So many have tried to
A
But only you do
F#m                                       Bm
Make me feel like this, yes you

G                                     A
Baby we could be together
F#m                                      Bm
Nothing but your love forever

G
I can be your lover
A
You can be my lover
F#m                               Bm
I won`t need nobody but you

[Chorus]
                G                     A
Just the way that you move
                    F#m                Bm
Shows me what you can do
                  G                   A
I don't need you to prove
               F#m            B
Cause I already knew
                G                                A
Give me love, give me love baby
                             F#m                               Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
                  G                    A
I don't need you to prove
        F#m             Bm
Just keep being you

               G A
Baby just
        F#m            Bm
Just keep being you
             G A
Baby just
        F#m            Bm
Just keep being you

                   C
Oh darling I think that we`ve made it
                      Bm
I dont need anything, believe it
                           Am
My heart feels rich when you`re near me
                             G
There is no emptiness

                                 C
You spread your love and I can feel it
                      Bm Em
Deep in my soul
                             A
I see you've given me much more
                                   C                       D
Thank you for the greatest gift of all

[Chorus]
                G                       A
Just the way that you move
                    F#m               Bm
Shows me what you can do
                  G                   A
I don't need you to prove
               F#m            B
Cause I already knew
                  G                               A
Give me love, give me love baby
                             F#m                               Bm
I just need your love, need your love baby
                 G                    A
I don't need you to prove
        F#m            Bm
Just keep being you

              G  A
Baby just (just keep just keep just keep)
        F#m            Bm
Just keep being you
              G                          A
just keep just keep just keep
       F#m             Bm
Just keep being you
            G                            A
just keep just keep just keep
       F#m             Bm
Just keep being you
            G                            A
just keep just keep just keep
       F#m             Bm
Just keep being you

