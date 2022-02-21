Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati, Awali dengan Kunci G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini Tribunnews sajikan chord dan lirik lagu Keep Being You dari Isyana Sarasvati.

Keep Being You merupakan single pertama Isyana Sarasvati yang dirilis pada 2014.

Berikut Keep Being You - Isyana Sarasvati:

[Intro]

G A F#m Bm



G

I don't want your money

A

Forget about that honey

F#m Bm

I just wanna be with you



G

Fancy things won't get me

A

Diamonds, there are plenty

F#m Bm

But there is only one of you



G A

Baby we could be together

F#m Bm

Nothing but your love forever



G

I can be your lover

A

You can be my lover

F#m Bm

I won't need nobody but you



[Chorus]

G A

Just the way that you move

F#m Bm

Shows me what you can do

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m B

Cause I already knew

G A

Give me love, give me love baby

F#m Bm

I just need your love, need your love baby

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m Bm

Just keep being you



G

I dont need your flowers

A

Just your hours

F#m Bm

Baby you have bloomed in my heart



G

So many have tried to

A

But only you do

F#m Bm

Make me feel like this, yes you



G A

Baby we could be together

F#m Bm

Nothing but your love forever



G

I can be your lover

A

You can be my lover

F#m Bm

I won`t need nobody but you



[Chorus]

G A

Just the way that you move

F#m Bm

Shows me what you can do

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m B

Cause I already knew

G A

Give me love, give me love baby

F#m Bm

I just need your love, need your love baby

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m Bm

Just keep being you



G A

Baby just

F#m Bm

Just keep being you

G A

Baby just

F#m Bm

Just keep being you



C

Oh darling I think that we`ve made it

Bm

I dont need anything, believe it

Am

My heart feels rich when you`re near me

G

There is no emptiness



C

You spread your love and I can feel it

Bm Em

Deep in my soul

A

I see you've given me much more

C D

Thank you for the greatest gift of all



[Chorus]

G A

Just the way that you move

F#m Bm

Shows me what you can do

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m B

Cause I already knew

G A

Give me love, give me love baby

F#m Bm

I just need your love, need your love baby

G A

I don't need you to prove

F#m Bm

Just keep being you



G A

Baby just (just keep just keep just keep)

F#m Bm

Just keep being you

G A

just keep just keep just keep

F#m Bm

Just keep being you

G A

just keep just keep just keep

F#m Bm

Just keep being you

G A

just keep just keep just keep

F#m Bm

Just keep being you

