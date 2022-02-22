Chord Dasar Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: I Always Knew You Were The Best The Coolest Girl I Know

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Favorite Girl yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.

Lagu Favorite Girl tergabung dalam album My World (2009).

Justin Bieber mengunggah video klip Favorite Girl di kanal YouTube-nya pada 4 Agustus 2018.

Hingga kini, video klip Favorite Girl telah ditonton lebih dari 13,9 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Favorite Girl - Justin BIeber

Em
I always knew you were the best

Am
The coolest girl I know

C
So Prettier than all the rest

B7
The star of the show

Em
So many times I wish

Am
You'd be the one for me

C
I never knew you'd be like this, girl,

B7
What did ya do to me

Em
You're who I'm thinking of

Am Girl, you ain't runner up

C                                        B7
And no matter what you're always number one

Em
My prized possession, one and only

Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya

C
The one I can't live without

B7
That's you, that's you

Em
You're my precious little lady

Am
The one that makes me crazy

C
Of all the girls I've ever known

B7
It's you, it's you

Em
My favorite, my favorite,

Am                                   C
my favorite, My favorite girl                    

                   B7
My favorite girl

Em
You're always going out your way

Am
To impress these Mr. Wrongs

C
But if I ever know you'd get like this,

B7
I'll take you as you are

Em
You always said believe in love,

Am
It's a dream that can't be real

C
Never thought of fairy tales,

B7
I'll show you how it feels

Em
You're who I'm thinking of

Am
Girl, you ain't my runner up

C                                     B7
And no matter what you're always number one

Em
My prized possession, one and only

Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya

C
Of all the girls I've ever known

B7
It's you, it's you

Em
You're my precious little lady

Am
The one that makes me crazy

C
Of all the girls I've ever known

B7
It's you, it's you

Em
My favorite, my favorite,

Am                                   C
my favorite, My favorite girl                      

                     B7
My favorite girl

Am
You take my breath away

B7
With everything you say

Em
I just wanna be with you,

Am
My baby, my baby, ohhhh

Am
My Miss don't play no games,

B7
Treats you no other way,

Em           Am
Than you deserve

'Cause you're the girl of my dreams

Em
My prized possession, one and only

Am
I adore ya, girl I want ya

C
The one I can't live without

B7
That's you, that's you

Em
You're my precious little lady

Am
The one that makes me crazy

C
Of all the girls I've ever known

B7
It's you, it's you

