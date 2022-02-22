Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Only Exception - Paramore: When I Was Younger I Saw My Daddy Cry

Paramore. Simak Chord Gitar The Only Exception - Paramore

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Only Exception adalah lagu grup band Paramore yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Lagu ini menjadi bagian dalam album Brand New Eyes.

The Only Exception diciptakan oleh sang vokalis, Hayley Williams, dan gitaris, Josh Farro.

Lagu bergenre alternatif punk tersebut menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mencintai sosok satu-satunya yang dipuja, meskipun dia tahu bahwa mungkin akan ada luka dalam perasaan itu.

Berikut chord gitar The Only Exception milik Paramore, lengkap dengan lirik lagu:

Intro:

B F#m E (x2)

VERSE 1 :

B F#m E

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry and cursed at the wind

B F#m E

He broke his own heart and I watched as he tried to re-assemble it

B F#m E

And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget

B F#m E

And that was the day I promised Id never sing of love if it does not exist

CHORUS :

E

But darlin,

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

VERSE 2 :

B F#m E

Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul that love never lasts

B F#m E

And we've got to find other ways to make it alone or keep a straight face

B F#m E

And I've always lived like this keeping a comfortable, distance

B F#m E

and up until now I had sworn to myself that I'm content with loneliness

Because none of it was ever worth the risk, but

CHORUS :

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

BRIDGE :

C#m B F# (x2)

C#m

I've got a tight grip on reality but I can't

B F#

Let go of what's in front of me here

C#m

I know your leaving in the morning, when you wake up

B F# E

Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

CHORUS :

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

F#m E

You are the only exception

B

You are the only exception

B7 E

You are the only exception

OUTRO :

A E B

And I'm on my way to believing.

A E B

Oh, And Im on my way to believing.

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Back to December - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: Im so Glad You Made Time to See Me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls: And I dont Want the World to See Me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI, OST Film Sang Chi

(Tribunnews.com)