Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls: And I don't Want the World to See Me
Lagu yang diciptakan oleh John Rzeznik ini dirilis pada tahun 1998. 'Iris' juga merupakan soundtack untuk film City of Angels.
Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Intro: Bm Bsus2 G
Song 1:
D Em G
And I'd give up forever to touch you
Bm A G
'Cause I know that you feel me somehow
D Em G
You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be
Bm A G
And I don't want to go home right now
Song 2:
D Em G
And all I can taste is this moment
Bm A G
And all I can breathe is your life
D Em G
And sooner or later it's over
Bm A G
I just don't want to miss you tonight
Chorus:
Bm A G
And I don't want the world to see me
Bm A G
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
Bm A G
When everything's made to be broken
Bm A G
I just want you to know who I am
Song 3:
D Em G
And you can't fight the tears that ain't coming
Bm A G
Or the moment of truth in your lies
D Em G
When everything feels like the movies
Bm A G
Yeah, you bleed just to know you're alive
Go to Chorus
[Instrumental]
Bm Bm/A D D Bm Bm/A G G 2x
Bm Bsus2 G G 3x
Bm Bsus2
G F#m G Bm
G F#m Bm Bm 2x
Bm Bm/A G G 4x
[Chorus]
[Outro]
Bm A G
I just want you to know who I am
Bm A G
I just want you to know who I am
Bm A Bm
I just want you to know who I am
[Coda]
Bm Bm/A G G 4X
