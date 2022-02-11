Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls: And I don't Want the World to See Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - 'Iris' merupakan lagu hits yang dipopulerkan oleh Goo Goo Dolls.

Lagu yang diciptakan oleh John Rzeznik ini dirilis pada tahun 1998.

'Iris' juga merupakan soundtack untuk film City of Angels.

Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

Intro: Bm Bsus2 G

Song 1:

D Em G

And I'd give up forever to touch you

Bm A G

'Cause I know that you feel me somehow

D Em G

You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be

Bm A G

And I don't want to go home right now

Song 2:

D Em G

And all I can taste is this moment

Bm A G

And all I can breathe is your life

D Em G

And sooner or later it's over

Bm A G

I just don't want to miss you tonight

Chorus:

Bm A G

And I don't want the world to see me

Bm A G

'Cause I don't think that they'd understand

Bm A G

When everything's made to be broken

Bm A G

I just want you to know who I am

Song 3:

D Em G

And you can't fight the tears that ain't coming

Bm A G

Or the moment of truth in your lies

D Em G

When everything feels like the movies

Bm A G

Yeah, you bleed just to know you're alive

Go to Chorus

[Instrumental]

Bm Bm/A D D Bm Bm/A G G 2x

Bm Bsus2 G G 3x

Bm Bsus2

G F#m G Bm

G F#m Bm Bm 2x

Bm Bm/A G G 4x

[Chorus]

[Outro]

Bm A G

I just want you to know who I am

Bm A G

I just want you to know who I am

Bm A Bm

I just want you to know who I am

[Coda]

Bm Bm/A G G 4X

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Somebody To You - The Vamps feat Demi Lovato, yang Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me

(Tribunnews.com)