Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls: And I don't Want the World to See Me

Lagu yang diciptakan oleh John Rzeznik ini dirilis pada tahun 1998. 'Iris' juga merupakan soundtack untuk film City of Angels.

Penulis: Faisal Mohay
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls: And I don't Want the World to See Me
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Band asal New York, Amerika Serikat, Goo Goo Dolls menyentak panggung Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival 2018 sebagai special show dihari terakhir, di JIExpo, Jakarta, Minggu (4/3/2018). | Lagu yang diciptakan oleh John Rzeznik ini dirilis pada tahun 1998. 'Iris' juga merupakan soundtack untuk film City of Angels. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - 'Iris' merupakan lagu hits yang dipopulerkan oleh Goo Goo Dolls.

Lagu yang diciptakan oleh John Rzeznik ini dirilis pada tahun 1998.

'Iris' juga merupakan soundtack untuk film City of Angels.

Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

Intro: Bm Bsus2 G

Song 1:
        D       Em          G
And I'd give up forever to touch you
        Bm           A          G
'Cause I know that you feel me somehow
           D      Em          G
You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be
      Bm         A            G
And I don't want to go home right now

Song 2:
    D        Em           G
And all I can taste is this moment
    Bm       A             G
And all I can breathe is your life
    D        Em      G
And sooner or later it's over
     Bm            A      G
I just don't want to miss you tonight

Chorus:
      Bm           A      G
And I don't want the world to see me
       Bm               A      G
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
   Bm            A       G
When everything's made to be broken
     Bm          A        G
I just want you to know who I am

Song 3:
       D              Em             G
And you can't fight the tears that ain't coming
       Bm       A           G
Or the moment of truth in your lies
    D          Em          G
When everything feels like the movies
          Bm         A          G
Yeah, you bleed just to know you're alive

Go to Chorus

[Instrumental]
Bm Bm/A D D Bm Bm/A G G 2x
Bm Bsus2 G G 3x
Bm Bsus2
G F#m G Bm
G F#m Bm Bm 2x
Bm Bm/A G G 4x

[Chorus]

[Outro]
    Bm            A        G
I just want you to know who I am
    Bm            A        G
I just want you to know who I am
    Bm            A       Bm
I just want you to know who I am

[Coda]
Bm Bm/A G G 4X

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Somebody To You - The Vamps feat Demi Lovato, yang Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Cause the Drinks Bring Back All the Memories

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Chord Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Chord Gitar Lagu Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan