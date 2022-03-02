Chord Dasar All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo, Mulai dari Kunci G: All I Want Is Love That Lasts

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Chord Dasar All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo, Kunci G: All I want is love that lasts. Is all I want too much to ask? Is it something wrong with me?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu All I Want yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah video klip All I Want di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Maret 2020.

Hingga kini, video klip All I Want telah ditonton lebih dari 110 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

G Em C

I found a guy, told me I was a star

G Em C

He held the door, held my hand in the dark

G Em C

And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face Am

G Em

Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who



C Am

needs to be saved?

[Verse 2]

G Em C

And there's one more boy, he's from my past

G Em C

We fell in love, but it didn't last

G Em C

'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away

G Em C

And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway

D Em C

And I say that I'm through, but this song's

D

still for you

[Reff]

C D G

All I want is love that lasts

Em C

Is all I want too much to ask?

D G

Is it something wrong with me?

C D Em

All I want is a good guy

G C

Are my expectations far too high?

D G

Try my best, but what can I say?

Em C

All I have is myself at the end of the day

D G

But shouldn't that be enough for me?

[Bridge]

G Em D C G

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

G Em C

And I miss the days when I was young and naive

G Em C

I thought the perfect guy would come and find me

D Em C

Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily

D

[Reff]

C D G

All I want is love that lasts

Em C

Is all I want too much to ask?

D G

Is it something wrong with me?

C D Em

All I want is a good guy

G C

Are my expectations far too high?

D G

Try my best, but what can I say?

Em C

All I have is myself at the end of the day

D G

And All I Want Is For That To Be Okay

