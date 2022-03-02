Sinopsis Film
Sinopsis The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Perjalanan Frodo ke Gunung Orodruin
Sinopsis The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, petualang Frodo (Elijah Wood) ke Gunung Orodruin untuk menghancurkan cincin legendaris.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini sinopsis film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring yang akan tayang di Trans TV malam ini, Rabu (2/3/2022) pukul 21.30 WIB.
Dikutip dari IMDb, film bergenre action petualangan ini disutradarai oleh Peter Jackson.
Elijah Wood berperan sebagai Frodo, beradu akting dengan aktor lainnya, seperti Ian McKellen dan Billy Boyd.
Film ini berdasarkan novel "The Fellowship of the Ring" karya J.R.R. Tolkien.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring berdurasi tiga jam.
Seri pertama film The Lord of The Rings ini mendapat rating 8,9/10 di IMDb.
Baca juga: Mads Mikkelsen Resmi Gantikan Johnny Depp sebagai Gellert Grindelwald dalam Fantastic Beasts 3
Sinopsis Film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Fellowship of the Ring dibuka dengan pesta ulang tahun Bilbo yang ke-111.
Bilbo memberikan cincinnya kepada ahli warisnya, yaitu sepupunya yang bernama Frodo Baggins.
Namun, ketika akan berpisah dengan cincin itu, anehnya Bilbo tiba-tiba enggan melakukannya.
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
