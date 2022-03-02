Sinopsis The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Perjalanan Frodo ke Gunung Orodruin

Frodo (Elijah Wood) - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Berikut ini sinopsisnya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini sinopsis film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring yang akan tayang di Trans TV malam ini, Rabu (2/3/2022) pukul 21.30 WIB.

Dikutip dari IMDb, film bergenre action petualangan ini disutradarai oleh Peter Jackson.

Elijah Wood berperan sebagai Frodo, beradu akting dengan aktor lainnya, seperti Ian McKellen dan Billy Boyd.

Film ini berdasarkan novel "The Fellowship of the Ring" karya J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring berdurasi tiga jam.

Seri pertama film The Lord of The Rings ini mendapat rating 8,9/10 di IMDb.

Sinopsis Film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Fellowship of the Ring dibuka dengan pesta ulang tahun Bilbo yang ke-111.

Bilbo memberikan cincinnya kepada ahli warisnya, yaitu sepupunya yang bernama Frodo Baggins.

Namun, ketika akan berpisah dengan cincin itu, anehnya Bilbo tiba-tiba enggan melakukannya.