Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Januari 2021.
Penulis: Larasati Putri Wardani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend.
Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Januari 2021 dikanal YouTube Faouzia.
[Intro]
F Am C F
[Verse 1]
F Am
Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late
C F
But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough
F Am
Started bringing up the past, how the things you love don’t last
C F
Even though this isn’t fair for both of us
[Pre-Chorus]
F
Maybe I’m just a fool
Am
I still belong with you
C F
Anywhere you, anywhere you are, oh
[Chorus]
F Am
These minefields that I walk through
C F
What I risk to be close to you
F Am
These minefields keeping me from you
C F
What I risk to be close to you
N.C. F Am C F
Close to you
[Verse 2]
F Am
I didn’t notice what I lost until all the lights were off
C F
And not knowing what you’re up to tortured me
F Am
Now this might be a mistake, we’re broken in so many ways
C F
But I’ll piece us back together slowly, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
F
Maybe I’m just a fool
Am
I still belong with you
C F
Anywhere you, anywhere you are
[Chorus]
F Am
These minefields that I walk through
C F
What I risk to be close to you
F Am
These minefields keeping me from you
C F
What I risk to be close to you
N.C. F Am C F
Close to you
F Am C F
Close to you
[Outro]
F Am
Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late
C F
But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough
