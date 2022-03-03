Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend. Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Januari 2021.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Faouzia
Faouzia dan John Legend saat menyanyikan lagu Minefields - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Januari 2021 dikanal YouTube Faouzia.

[Intro]
F Am C F

[Verse 1]
               F                                         Am
Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late
               C                                                F
But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough
            F                                              Am
Started bringing up the past, how the things you love don’t last
         C                                                F
Even though this isn’t fair for both of us

[Pre-Chorus]
F
   Maybe I’m just a fool
Am
   I still belong with you
C                                             F
Anywhere you, anywhere you are, oh

[Chorus]
F                                Am
These minefields that I walk through
C                                F
What I risk to be close to you
F                                        Am
These minefields keeping me from you
C                               F
What I risk to be close to you
N.C.       F    Am   C   F
Close to you

[Verse 2]
            F                                 Am
I didn’t notice what I lost until all the lights were off
              C                                             F
And not knowing what you’re up to tortured me
               F                                                  Am
Now this might be a mistake, we’re broken in so many ways
            C                                       F
But I’ll piece us back together slowly, oh

[Pre-Chorus]
F
   Maybe I’m just a fool
Am
   I still belong with you
C                                             F
Anywhere you, anywhere you are

[Chorus]
F                                Am
These minefields that I walk through
C                                F
What I risk to be close to you
F                                       Am
These minefields keeping me from you
C                                F
What I risk to be close to you
N.C.      F     Am   C   F
Close to you
             F     Am    C   F
Close to you

[Outro]
               F                                         Am
Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late
             C                                                F
But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough

