Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend: These Minefields That I Walk Through

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Minefields yang dipopulerkan oleh Faouzia dan John Legend.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Januari 2021 dikanal YouTube Faouzia.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia dan John Legend

[Intro]

F Am C F

[Verse 1]

F Am

Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late

C F

But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough

F Am

Started bringing up the past, how the things you love don’t last

C F

Even though this isn’t fair for both of us

[Pre-Chorus]

F

Maybe I’m just a fool

Am

I still belong with you

C F

Anywhere you, anywhere you are, oh

[Chorus]

F Am

These minefields that I walk through

C F

What I risk to be close to you

F Am

These minefields keeping me from you

C F

What I risk to be close to you

N.C. F Am C F

Close to you

[Verse 2]

F Am

I didn’t notice what I lost until all the lights were off

C F

And not knowing what you’re up to tortured me

F Am

Now this might be a mistake, we’re broken in so many ways

C F

But I’ll piece us back together slowly, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

F

Maybe I’m just a fool

Am

I still belong with you

C F

Anywhere you, anywhere you are

[Chorus]

F Am

These minefields that I walk through

C F

What I risk to be close to you

F Am

These minefields keeping me from you

C F

What I risk to be close to you

N.C. F Am C F

Close to you

F Am C F

Close to you

[Outro]

F Am

Now this might be a mistake that I’m calling you this late

C F

But these dreams I have of you ain’t real enough

