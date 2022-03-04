Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Lagu Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo: When You Hold Me In The Street

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix ft Jason Derulo, kini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Secret Love Song yang dipopulerkan oleh Little Mix ft Jason Derulo.

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2016 ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord Gitar Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo:

                     G
When you hold me in the street
                                          Em
And you kiss me on the dance floor
                                        C
I wish that it could be like that
                                                        G       D
Why can't it be like that, cause I'm yours

         G
We keep behind closed doors
                                     Em
Every time I see you, I die a little more
                                           C
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
                             G    D
It'll never be enough

                        G
It's obvious you're meant for me
                                     Em
Every piece of you it just fits perfectly
                                      C
Every second every thought I'm in so deep
                                    G           D
But I'll never show it on my face

                Am           Bm                                 C     D
But we know this, we got a love that is hopeless

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                         G
When you’re with him, do you call his name,
                                                    Em
Like you do when you’re with me, Does it feel the same
                                            C
Would you leave if I was ready to settle down
                                    G            D
Or would you play it safe and stay

                   Am           Bm                          C        D
Girl you know this, we got a love that is hopeless

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

Bridge :
                         Em                                                   G
And nobody knows, I’m in love with someone’s baby
I don’t wanna hide us away
Em                                                      G
Tell the world about the love we making
                                C           D
I’m living for that day, Someday

Chorus :
                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                           G
Why can't you hold me in the street
                                               Em
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor
                                      C
I wish that I could be like that
                                                             G      D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                     G
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
                                           Em
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
                                  C
I wish that it could be like that
                                                              G     D
Why can't we be like that Cause I'm yours

                           C
Why cant we be like that?
                                         G
Wish we could be like that

