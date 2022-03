Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs: Beautiful Crazy She Can't Help But, Amaze Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful Crazy yang dinyanyikan oleh Luke Combs.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada Mei 2018 dikanal YouTube Luke Combs.

Hingga Sabtu (12/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 322 juta kali.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

G D/F# Em7 D C D

[Verse 1]

G D/F#

Her Day Starts With Coffee, Ends With Wine

Em7 D C D

Takes Forever To Get Ready , So She's Never On Time For Anything...

G D/F#

She Gets That Come Get Me, Look In Her Eyes

Em7 D C D

It Kinda Scares Me The Way, That She Drives Me Wild, She Drives Me Wild...

[Chorus]

G D/F#

Beautiful.. Crazy..

Em7 D

She Can't Help But, Amaze Me

C D

The Way That She Dances ,Aint Afraid To Take Chances

G D/F# Em7

Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve...

Am7 D/F# G D/F# Em7 C

Yeah She's Crazy, But Her Crazy Is Beautiful To Me.......

[Verse 2]

G D/F#

She Makes Plans For The Weekend, Can't Wait To Go Out

Em7 D C

Til She Changes Her Mind, Says Let's Stay On The Couch, And Watch TV

D

Til She Falls Asleep....

[Chorus]

G D/F#

Beautiful.. Crazy..

Em7 D

She Can't Help But, Amaze Me

C D

The Way That She Dances ,Aint Afraid To Take Chances

G D/F# Em7

Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve...

Am7 D/F# G D/F# Em7 C

Yeah She's Crazy, But Her Crazy Is Beautiful To Me.......

[Bridge]

Am7 G/B C G/B

She's Unpredictable, Unforgettable,It's Unusual, Unbelievable

Am7 G/B C D

How I'm Such A Fool, Yeah I'm Such Fool... For Her.....

[Ending Chorus]

G D/F#

Beautiful.. Crazy..

Em7 D

She Can't Help But, Amaze Me

C D

The Way She Dances ,Aint Afraid To Take Chances

G D/F# Em7

Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve...

Am7 G/B C

Yeah She's Crazy, She's Crazy, She's Crazy,

D G D/F# Em7

But Her Crazy Is Beautiful To Me.......

D G

Her Crazy Is Beautiful To Me.......

