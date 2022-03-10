Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: It's Been A Long Day Without You

Cuplikan film Fast and Furious 7 di video klip See You Again - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada 2015 dikanal YouTube Wiz Khalifa.

Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 5 miliar kali.

Lagu ini tayang di film Fast and Furious 7 yang didedikasikan untuk aktor Paul Walker yang meninggal dunia akibat kecelakaan mobil di Los Angeles.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa

[Chorus]

Em G C G

It's been a long day without you my friend

Em G C G

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

Em G C G

We've come a long way from where we began

Em G C G

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

C G

When I see you again

[Verse] Wiz Khalifa

Em G C

Damn who knew all the planes we flew

G

Good things we've been through

Em G

That I'll be standing right here

C

Talking to you about another path I

G

Know we loved to hit the road and laugh

Em G

But something told me that it wouldn't last

C G

Had to switch up look at things different see the bigger picture

Em G C G

Those were the days hard work forever pays now I see

you in a better place

Em G

Oh Huh

C G

How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Em G

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

C G

And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

[Chorus]

Em G C G

It's been a long day without you my friend

Em G C G

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

Em G C G

We've come a long way from where we began

Em G C G

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

C G

When I see you again

[Musik] Em G C G

Em G C G

[Verse 2]

Em G C

First you both go out your way

G

And the vibe is feeling strong and what’s

Em G

Small turn to a friendship a friendship

C

Turn into a bond and that bond will never

G

Be broke and the love will never get lost.

Em G C G

And when brotherhood come first then the line

Em

Will never be crossed estabilished it on our own

G C

When that line had to be drawn and that line is what

G

We reach so remember me when I gone

Em G

Oh Huh

C G

How could we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?

Em G

Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

C G

And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

[Bridge]

C G D

So let the light guide your way

C G D

Hold every memory as you go

C G

And every road you take

G Em C G D C D G

Will always lead you home hooooouoooo

[Chorus]

Em G C G

It's been a long day without you my friend

Em G C G

And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

Em G C G

We've come a long way from where we began

Em G C G

Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

C G

When I see you again

