Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: It's Been A Long Day Without You
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.
Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada 2015 dikanal YouTube Wiz Khalifa.
Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 5 miliar kali.
Lagu ini tayang di film Fast and Furious 7 yang didedikasikan untuk aktor Paul Walker yang meninggal dunia akibat kecelakaan mobil di Los Angeles.
[Chorus]
Em G C G
It's been a long day without you my friend
Em G C G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
Em G C G
We've come a long way from where we began
Em G C G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
C G
When I see you again
[Verse] Wiz Khalifa
Em G C
Damn who knew all the planes we flew
G
Good things we've been through
Em G
That I'll be standing right here
C
Talking to you about another path I
G
Know we loved to hit the road and laugh
Em G
But something told me that it wouldn't last
C G
Had to switch up look at things different see the bigger picture
Em G C G
Those were the days hard work forever pays now I see
you in a better place
Em G
Oh Huh
C G
How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?
Em G
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
C G
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride
[Chorus]
Em G C G
It's been a long day without you my friend
Em G C G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
Em G C G
We've come a long way from where we began
Em G C G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
C G
When I see you again
[Musik] Em G C G
Em G C G
[Verse 2]
Em G C
First you both go out your way
G
And the vibe is feeling strong and what’s
Em G
Small turn to a friendship a friendship
C
Turn into a bond and that bond will never
G
Be broke and the love will never get lost.
Em G C G
And when brotherhood come first then the line
Em
Will never be crossed estabilished it on our own
G C
When that line had to be drawn and that line is what
G
We reach so remember me when I gone
Em G
Oh Huh
C G
How could we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?
Em G
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side
C G
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride
[Bridge]
C G D
So let the light guide your way
C G D
Hold every memory as you go
C G
And every road you take
G Em C G D C D G
Will always lead you home hooooouoooo
[Chorus]
Em G C G
It's been a long day without you my friend
Em G C G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
Em G C G
We've come a long way from where we began
Em G C G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again
C G
When I see you again
