Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: It's Been A Long Day Without You

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa: It's Been A Long Day Without You
Kolase Tribunnews/Tangkap Layar Akun YouTube Wiz Khalifa
Cuplikan film Fast and Furious 7 di video klip See You Again - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu See You Again yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa.

Video klip lagu ini dirilis pada 2015 dikanal YouTube Wiz Khalifa.

Hingga Kamis (10/3/2022), video klip lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 5 miliar kali.

Lagu ini tayang di film Fast and Furious 7 yang didedikasikan untuk aktor Paul Walker yang meninggal dunia akibat kecelakaan mobil di Los Angeles.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu See You Again - Charlie Puth feat Wiz Khalifa

[Chorus]

        Em   G         C                                G
It's been a long day without you my friend

         Em            G                        C         G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

               Em   G                C              G
We've come a long way from where we began

        Em            G                        C         G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

              C         G
When I see you again

[Verse] Wiz Khalifa

Em    G                                 C
     Damn who knew all the planes we flew

G
Good things we've been through

     Em                         G
That I'll be standing right here

                                          C
Talking to you about another path I

G
Know we loved to hit the road and laugh

Em                              G
But something told me that it wouldn't last

            C                       G
Had to switch up look at things different see the bigger picture

Em               G                                               C                     G
Those were the days hard work forever pays now I see

you in a better place

Em     G
Oh Huh

     C                        G
How could we not talk about family when family's all that we got?

Em                            G
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

     C                     G
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

[Chorus]

                 Em     G        C             G
It's been a long day without you my friend

            Em            G                   C           G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

               Em   G                C                  G
We've come a long way from where we began

          Em           G                         C        G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

C G

                           When I see you again

[Musik] Em G C G

Em G C G

[Verse 2]

Em G               C
     First you both go out your way

G
And the vibe is feeling strong and what’s

Em                                       G
Small turn to a friendship a friendship

                                         C
Turn into a bond and that bond will never

                          G
Be broke and the love will never get lost.

Em G                                    C                             G
       And when brotherhood come first then the line

                                       Em
Will never be crossed estabilished it on our own

                 G                                             C
When that line had to be drawn and that line is what

                    G
We reach so remember me when I gone

Em G
Oh Huh

                  C                                 G
How could we not talk about family when family’s all that we got?

Em                                          G
Everything I went through you were standing there by my side

C                                                G
And now you gonna be with me for the last ride

[Bridge]

    C        G      D
So let the light guide your way

C              G              D
Hold every memory as you go

           C             G
And every road you take

G     Em C   G      D   C     D G
Will always lead you home hooooouoooo

[Chorus]

        Em    G         C                                G
It's been a long day without you my friend

         Em            G                         C         G
And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

               Em   G                 C             G
We've come a long way from where we began

       Em              G                        C         G
Oh I'll tell you all about it when I see you again

              C        G
When I see you again

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
See You Again - Charlie Puth ft Wiz Khalifa
See You Again
See You Again
Charlie Puth
