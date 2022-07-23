Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance

Inilah chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance.

My Chemical Romance - Inilah chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance.

Lagu Disenchanted masuk dalam album The Black Parade yang rilis tahun 2006.

Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance

VERSE 1
D
Well I was there on the day
               Bm
They sold the cause for the queen,
               D
And when the lights all went out
               Bm
We watched our lives on the screen.
            D
I hate the ending myself,
         Bm
But it started with an alright scene.

VERSE 2
            D
It was the roar of the crowd

That gave me heartache to sing.
         Bm
It was a lie when they smiled

And said, "you won't feel a thing"
           G
And as we ran from the cops
                               A
We laughed so hard, it would sting

Yeah yeah, oh

PRE CHORUS
Bm                  Em 7
If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)
A                             D
How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)
Bm                   G
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
A                           Asus2
Because you never learn a goddamned thing.

CHORUS
               D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
          Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
            Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
                           A
This never meant nothing to you

VERSE 3 
            D
I spent my high school career

Spit on and shoved to agree
            Bm
So I could watch all my heroes

Sell a car on tv
               Em7
Bring out the old guillotine
                            A
We'll show 'em what we all mean.

Yeah yeah, oh

PRE CHORUS
Bm                  Em 7
If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)
A                             D
How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)
Bm                   G
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
A                           Asus2
Because you never learn a goddamned thing.

CHORUS
               D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
          Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
            Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
                           A
This never meant nothing to you

BRIDGE
D5       E5          Bb            D5
So go, go away, just go, run, run away.
                   D                         Bm
But where did you run to? And where did you hide?
                 G              A
Go find another way, price you pay

D   Bm

D   Bm

D   Bm   A

CHORUS
               D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
          Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
            Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
                           A
This never meant nothing to you

CHORUS
               D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
          Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
            Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
                           A
This never meant nothing to you

