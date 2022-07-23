Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance
Inilah chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance.
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance.
Lagu Disenchanted masuk dalam album The Black Parade yang rilis tahun 2006.
Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance
VERSE 1
D
Well I was there on the day
Bm
They sold the cause for the queen,
D
And when the lights all went out
Bm
We watched our lives on the screen.
D
I hate the ending myself,
Bm
But it started with an alright scene.
.
VERSE 2
D
It was the roar of the crowd
That gave me heartache to sing.
Bm
It was a lie when they smiled
And said, "you won't feel a thing"
G
And as we ran from the cops
A
We laughed so hard, it would sting
Yeah yeah, oh
.
PRE CHORUS
Bm Em 7
If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)
A D
How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)
Bm G
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
A Asus2
Because you never learn a goddamned thing.
.
CHORUS
D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
A
This never meant nothing to you
.
VERSE 3
D
I spent my high school career
Spit on and shoved to agree
Bm
So I could watch all my heroes
Sell a car on tv
Em7
Bring out the old guillotine
A
We'll show 'em what we all mean.
Yeah yeah, oh
.
PRE CHORUS
Bm Em 7
If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)
A D
How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)
Bm G
Now will it matter after I'm gone?
A Asus2
Because you never learn a goddamned thing.
.
CHORUS
D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
A
This never meant nothing to you
.
BRIDGE
D5 E5 Bb D5
So go, go away, just go, run, run away.
D Bm
But where did you run to? And where did you hide?
G A
Go find another way, price you pay
.
D Bm
.
D Bm
.
D Bm A
.
CHORUS
D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
A
This never meant nothing to you
.
CHORUS
D
You're just a sad song with nothing to say
Bm
About a life long wait for a hospital stay
Em7
And if you think that I'm wrong,
A
This never meant nothing to you
(Tribunnews.com)