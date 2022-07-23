Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Disenchanted dari My Chemical Romance.

Lagu Disenchanted masuk dalam album The Black Parade yang rilis tahun 2006.

Disenchanted - My Chemical Romance

VERSE 1

D

Well I was there on the day

Bm

They sold the cause for the queen,

D

And when the lights all went out

Bm

We watched our lives on the screen.

D

I hate the ending myself,

Bm

But it started with an alright scene.

.

VERSE 2

D

It was the roar of the crowd

That gave me heartache to sing.

Bm

It was a lie when they smiled

And said, "you won't feel a thing"

G

And as we ran from the cops

A

We laughed so hard, it would sting

Yeah yeah, oh

.

PRE CHORUS

Bm Em 7

If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)

A D

How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)

Bm G

Now will it matter after I'm gone?

A Asus2

Because you never learn a goddamned thing.

.

CHORUS

D

You're just a sad song with nothing to say

Bm

About a life long wait for a hospital stay

Em7

And if you think that I'm wrong,

A

This never meant nothing to you

.

VERSE 3

D

I spent my high school career

Spit on and shoved to agree

Bm

So I could watch all my heroes

Sell a car on tv

Em7

Bring out the old guillotine

A

We'll show 'em what we all mean.

Yeah yeah, oh

.

PRE CHORUS

Bm Em 7

If I'm so wrong (so wrong, so wrong)

A D

How can you listen all night long? (night long, night long)

Bm G

Now will it matter after I'm gone?

A Asus2

Because you never learn a goddamned thing.

.

CHORUS

D

You're just a sad song with nothing to say

Bm

About a life long wait for a hospital stay

Em7

And if you think that I'm wrong,

A

This never meant nothing to you

.

BRIDGE

D5 E5 Bb D5

So go, go away, just go, run, run away.

D Bm

But where did you run to? And where did you hide?

G A

Go find another way, price you pay

.

D Bm

.

D Bm

.

D Bm A

.

CHORUS

D

You're just a sad song with nothing to say

Bm

About a life long wait for a hospital stay

Em7

And if you think that I'm wrong,

A

This never meant nothing to you

.

CHORUS

D

You're just a sad song with nothing to say

Bm

About a life long wait for a hospital stay

Em7

And if you think that I'm wrong,

A

This never meant nothing to you

(Tribunnews.com)