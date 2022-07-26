Lirik Lagu
Lirik Best Day Of My Life-American Authors: I'm Never Gonna Give It Up, No, Please Don't Wake Me Now
Berikut ini lirik lagu Best Day Of My Life - American Authors. Petikan liriknya yakni "I'm never gonna give it up, no, Please don't wake me now."
Berikut ini lirik lagu Best Day Of My Life - American Authors.
Petikan liriknya yakni "I'm never gonna give it up, no, Please don't wake me now."
Lagu Best Day Of My Life dirilis pada 2013 lalu dalam album Oh, What A Life.
Lagu Best Day Of My Life dipopulerkan oleh grup musik beraliran pop rock asal Amerika Serikat.
Kini, lagu Best Day Of My Life banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di TikTok.
Simak lirik Best Day Of My Life - American Authors:
I had a dream so big and loud
I jumped so high I touched the clouds
Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh
I stretched my hands out to the sky
We danced with monsters through the night
Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh
I'm never gonna look back, whoa
I'm never gonna give it up, no
Please don't wake me now (two, three, four)
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
I howled at the moon with friends
And then the sun came crashing in
Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh
But all the possibilities
No limits, just epiphanies
Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh
I'm never gonna look back, whoa
I'm never gonna give it up, no
Just don't wake me now
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
I hear it calling outside my window
I feel it in my soul (soul)
The stars were burning so bright
The sun was out 'til midnight
I say we lose control (control)
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
This is gonna be, this is gonna be, this is gonna be
The best day of my life
Everything is looking up, everybody up now
This is gonna be the best day of my life
My li-i-i-i-i-ife
