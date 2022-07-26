Lirik Best Day Of My Life-American Authors: I'm Never Gonna Give It Up, No, Please Don't Wake Me Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Best Day Of My Life - American Authors.

Petikan liriknya yakni "I'm never gonna give it up, no, Please don't wake me now."

Lagu Best Day Of My Life dirilis pada 2013 lalu dalam album Oh, What A Life.

Lagu Best Day Of My Life dipopulerkan oleh grup musik beraliran pop rock asal Amerika Serikat.

Kini, lagu Best Day Of My Life banyak dipakai sebagai backsound video di TikTok.

Simak lirik Best Day Of My Life - American Authors:

I had a dream so big and loud

I jumped so high I touched the clouds

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh

I stretched my hands out to the sky

We danced with monsters through the night

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh

I'm never gonna look back, whoa

I'm never gonna give it up, no

Please don't wake me now (two, three, four)

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

I howled at the moon with friends

And then the sun came crashing in

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh

But all the possibilities

No limits, just epiphanies

Wo-o-o-o-o-oh, wo-o-o-o-o-oh

I'm never gonna look back, whoa

I'm never gonna give it up, no

Just don't wake me now

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

I hear it calling outside my window

I feel it in my soul (soul)

The stars were burning so bright

The sun was out 'til midnight

I say we lose control (control)

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

This is gonna be, this is gonna be, this is gonna be

The best day of my life

Everything is looking up, everybody up now

This is gonna be the best day of my life

My li-i-i-i-i-ife

