Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Speak Now - Taylor Swift: Don't Say Yes, Run Away Now
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Speak Now oleh Taylor Swift dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Speak Now dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu berjudul Speak Now dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi country pop asal Amerika Serikat, Taylor Swift.
Lagu Speak Now pertama kali dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2010.
Lirik dan Chord Speak Now - Taylor Swift:
[Intro]
G G
[Verse]
G D
I am not the kind of girl
Am
Who should be rudely barging in
C
On a white veil occasion
G D
But you are not the kind of boy
Am C -stop
Who should be marrying the wrong girl
G D
I sneak in and see your friends
Am
And her snotty little family
C
All dressed in pastel
G D
And she is yelling at a bridesmaid
Am
Somewhere back inside a room
C
Wearing a gown shaped like a pastry
Am C G
Thi--is i---is surely not
D
What you thought it would be
Am C D
I---I lose myself in a daydream
Where I stand and say
[Chorus]
G D
Don't say "Yes" run away now
Am
I'll meet you when you're out
C G
Of the church at the back door
D
Don't wait or say a single vow
Am
You need to hear me out
C -stop
And they said "Speak Now"
[Instrumental]
G D Am C
[Verse]
G D
Fond gestures are exchanged
Am
And the organ starts to play a song
C
That sounds like a death march
G D
And I am hiding in the curtains
Am
It seems that I was uninvited
C
By your lovely bride-to-be
Am C
She---e floats down the aisle
G D
Like a pageant queen
Am C
But I--I kno--ow
G
You wish it was me
D - stop
You wish it was me- Don't you?
[Chorus]
G D
Don't say "Yes" run away now
Am
I'll meet you when you're out
C G
Of the church at the back door
D
Don't wait or say a single vow
Am
You need to hear me out
C G
And they said "Speak Now"
D
Don't say "Yes" run away now
Am
I'll meet you when you're out
C G
Of the church at the back door
D
Don't wait or say a single vow
Am
Your time is running out
C G
And they said "Speak Now"
D Am C G
Ohooho laaaahhoh
D Am C
Oooh(Say you see me now)ooohooh
[Verse]
Em* -Once C*
I hear the preacher say speak now
G* D* D
Or forever hold your pe---ace
Am
There's a silence, there's my last chance
C
I stand up with shaky hands
G D - once
All eyes on me
Am C
Horrified looks from everyone in the room
D D - once
But I'm only lookin' at you
G D
I am not the kind of girl
Am
Who should be rudely barging in
C
On a white veil occasion
G D
But you are not the kind of boy
Am C
Who should be marrying the wrong girl
[Chorus]
G D
Oops! Don't say "Yes" run away now
Am
I'll meet you when you're out
C G
Of the church at the back door
D
Don't wait or say a single vow
Am
You need to hear me out
C G
They said "Speak Now"
D
And you say "Lets run away now"
Am
I'll meet you when I'm out
C G
Of my tux at the back door
D
Baby I didn't say my vows
Am
So glad you were around
C G - once
When they said "Speak no--ow"
