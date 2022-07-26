Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Speak Now - Taylor Swift: Don't Say Yes, Run Away Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Speak Now dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul Speak Now dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi country pop asal Amerika Serikat, Taylor Swift.

Lagu Speak Now pertama kali dirilis pada 25 Oktober 2010.

Lirik dan Chord Speak Now - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]

G G

[Verse]

G D

I am not the kind of girl

Am

Who should be rudely barging in

C

On a white veil occasion

G D

But you are not the kind of boy

Am C -stop

Who should be marrying the wrong girl

G D

I sneak in and see your friends

Am

And her snotty little family

C

All dressed in pastel

G D

And she is yelling at a bridesmaid

Am

Somewhere back inside a room

C

Wearing a gown shaped like a pastry

Am C G

Thi--is i---is surely not

D

What you thought it would be

Am C D

I---I lose myself in a daydream

Where I stand and say

[Chorus]

G D

Don't say "Yes" run away now

Am

I'll meet you when you're out

C G

Of the church at the back door

D

Don't wait or say a single vow

Am

You need to hear me out

C -stop

And they said "Speak Now"

[Instrumental]

G D Am C

[Verse]

G D

Fond gestures are exchanged

Am

And the organ starts to play a song

C

That sounds like a death march

G D

And I am hiding in the curtains

Am

It seems that I was uninvited

C

By your lovely bride-to-be

Am C

She---e floats down the aisle

G D

Like a pageant queen

Am C

But I--I kno--ow

G

You wish it was me

D - stop

You wish it was me- Don't you?

[Chorus]

G D

Don't say "Yes" run away now

Am

I'll meet you when you're out

C G

Of the church at the back door

D

Don't wait or say a single vow

Am

You need to hear me out

C G

And they said "Speak Now"

D

Don't say "Yes" run away now

Am

I'll meet you when you're out

C G

Of the church at the back door

D

Don't wait or say a single vow

Am

Your time is running out

C G

And they said "Speak Now"

D Am C G

Ohooho laaaahhoh

D Am C

Oooh(Say you see me now)ooohooh

[Verse]

Em* -Once C*

I hear the preacher say speak now

G* D* D

Or forever hold your pe---ace

Am

There's a silence, there's my last chance

C

I stand up with shaky hands

G D - once

All eyes on me

Am C

Horrified looks from everyone in the room

D D - once

But I'm only lookin' at you

G D

I am not the kind of girl

Am

Who should be rudely barging in

C

On a white veil occasion

G D

But you are not the kind of boy

Am C

Who should be marrying the wrong girl

[Chorus]

G D

Oops! Don't say "Yes" run away now

Am

I'll meet you when you're out

C G

Of the church at the back door

D

Don't wait or say a single vow

Am

You need to hear me out

C G

They said "Speak Now"

D

And you say "Lets run away now"

Am

I'll meet you when I'm out

C G

Of my tux at the back door

D

Baby I didn't say my vows

Am

So glad you were around

C G - once

When they said "Speak no--ow"

