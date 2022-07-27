Breaking News:
Kriminolog Sebut Kejanggalan Kasus Kematian Brigadir J Karena Puzzle Belum Lengkap

Diskografi Album The Script, dari Science & Faith hingga Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits

Berikut ini diskografi atau kumpulan album dari band The Script. Band asal Irlandia yang beranggotakan tiga orang

zoom-inlihat foto Diskografi Album The Script, dari Science & Faith hingga Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Band The Script memanaskan atmosfer panggung Indonesian Idol 2018 dengan sejumlah lagu andalannya, di Jakarta, Senin (9/4/2018). | Berikut ini diskografi atau kumpulan album dari band The Script 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Script merupakan band asal Irlandia yang dekat-dekat ini akan manggung di Bandung.

Band beranggotakan Danny O'Donoghue sebagai vokalis, Mark Sheehan gitar, dan Glen Power ini telah mengeluarkan sembilan album.

Dua di antaranya merupakan sesi akustik, dan satu kumpulan lagu terbaik dari enam album lain.

Mengutip dari laman resminya, berikut ini diskografi atau daftar album band The Script:

The Script

  1. We Cry
  2. Before The Worst
  3. Talk You Down
  4. The Man Who Can't Be Moved
  5. Breakeven
  6. Rusty Halo
  7. The End Where I Begin
  8. Fall for Anything
  9. If You See Kay
  10. I'm Yours
  11. Anybody There

Science & Faith

  1. You Won't Feel a Thing
  2. For The First Time
  3. Nothing
  4. Science & Faith
  5. If You Ever Come Back
  6. Long Gone and Moved On
  7. Dead Man Walking
  8. This = Love
  9. Walk Away
  10. Exit Wounds

#3

  1. Good Ol' Days
  2. Six Degrees of Separation
  3. Hall of Fame (feat. will.i.am)
  4. If You Could See Me Now
  5. Glowing
  6. Give the Love Around
  7. Broken Arrow
  8. Kaleidoscope
  9. No Words
  10. Millionaires

Freedom Child

  1. No Man Is An Island
  2. Rain
  3. Arms Open
  4. Rock the World
  5. Mad Love
  6. Deliverance
  7. Divided States of America
  8. Wonders
  9. Love Not Lovers
  10. Eden
  11. Make Up
  12. Written in the Scars
  13. Awakening
  14. Freedom Child

No Sound Without Silence

  1. No Good In Goodbye
  2. Superheroes
  3. Man on a Wire
  4. It’s Not Right For You
  5. The Energy Never Dies
  6. Flares
  7. Army of Angels
  8. Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”
  9. Paint the Town Green
  10. Without Those Songs
  11. Hail Rain Or Sunshine

Sunsets & Full Moons

  1. Something Unreal
  2. The Last Time
  3. Run Through Walls
  4. If You Don't Love Yourself
  5. Hurt People Hurt People
  6. Same Time
  7. Underdog
  8. The Hurt Game
  9. Hot Summer Nights

Acoustic Sessions

  1. No Man is an Island - Acoustic
  2. Never Seen Anything 'Quite Like You' - Acoustic
  3. The Man Who Can't Be Moved - Acoustic
  4. Crazy World (feat. Christy Dignam) - Live from Dublin

Acoustic Sessions 2

  1. Breakeven - Acoustic
  2. For the First Time - Acoustic
  3. Millionaires - Acoustic
  4. Nothing - Acoustic

Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits

  1. Breakeven
  2. The Man Who Can't Be Moved
  3. For The First Time
  4. Nothing
  5. Hall of Fame
  6. If You Could See Me Now
  7. Superheroes
  8. Six Degrees of Separation
  9. Rain
  10. Arms Open
  11. The Last Time
  12. Run Through Walls
  13. Before The Worst
  14. We Cry
  15. Science & Faith
  16. No Good In Goodbye
  17. Never Seen Anything 'Quite Like You'
  18. I Want It All

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
The Script
Diskografi Album The Script
Irlandia
Bandung
Album The Script
Science & Faith
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan