Diskografi Album The Script, dari Science & Faith hingga Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits
Berikut ini diskografi atau kumpulan album dari band The Script. Band asal Irlandia yang beranggotakan tiga orang
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS/HERUDIN
Band The Script memanaskan atmosfer panggung Indonesian Idol 2018 dengan sejumlah lagu andalannya, di Jakarta, Senin (9/4/2018). | Berikut ini diskografi atau kumpulan album dari band The Script
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Script merupakan band asal Irlandia yang dekat-dekat ini akan manggung di Bandung.
Band beranggotakan Danny O'Donoghue sebagai vokalis, Mark Sheehan gitar, dan Glen Power ini telah mengeluarkan sembilan album.
Dua di antaranya merupakan sesi akustik, dan satu kumpulan lagu terbaik dari enam album lain.
Mengutip dari laman resminya, berikut ini diskografi atau daftar album band The Script:
The Script
- We Cry
- Before The Worst
- Talk You Down
- The Man Who Can't Be Moved
- Breakeven
- Rusty Halo
- The End Where I Begin
- Fall for Anything
- If You See Kay
- I'm Yours
- Anybody There
Science & Faith
- You Won't Feel a Thing
- For The First Time
- Nothing
- Science & Faith
- If You Ever Come Back
- Long Gone and Moved On
- Dead Man Walking
- This = Love
- Walk Away
- Exit Wounds
#3
- Good Ol' Days
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Hall of Fame (feat. will.i.am)
- If You Could See Me Now
- Glowing
- Give the Love Around
- Broken Arrow
- Kaleidoscope
- No Words
- Millionaires
Freedom Child
- No Man Is An Island
- Rain
- Arms Open
- Rock the World
- Mad Love
- Deliverance
- Divided States of America
- Wonders
- Love Not Lovers
- Eden
- Make Up
- Written in the Scars
- Awakening
- Freedom Child
No Sound Without Silence
- No Good In Goodbye
- Superheroes
- Man on a Wire
- It’s Not Right For You
- The Energy Never Dies
- Flares
- Army of Angels
- Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”
- Paint the Town Green
- Without Those Songs
- Hail Rain Or Sunshine
Sunsets & Full Moons
- Something Unreal
- The Last Time
- Run Through Walls
- If You Don't Love Yourself
- Hurt People Hurt People
- Same Time
- Underdog
- The Hurt Game
- Hot Summer Nights
Acoustic Sessions
- No Man is an Island - Acoustic
- Never Seen Anything 'Quite Like You' - Acoustic
- The Man Who Can't Be Moved - Acoustic
- Crazy World (feat. Christy Dignam) - Live from Dublin
Acoustic Sessions 2
- Breakeven - Acoustic
- For the First Time - Acoustic
- Millionaires - Acoustic
- Nothing - Acoustic
Tales From The Script: Greatest Hits
- Breakeven
- The Man Who Can't Be Moved
- For The First Time
- Nothing
- Hall of Fame
- If You Could See Me Now
- Superheroes
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Rain
- Arms Open
- The Last Time
- Run Through Walls
- Before The Worst
- We Cry
- Science & Faith
- No Good In Goodbye
- Never Seen Anything 'Quite Like You'
- I Want It All
(Tribunnews.com, Renald)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Baca Juga
|1. The Script Bakal Gelar Konser di Bandung, Simak Jadwalnya di Sini!
|2. 5 Musisi Internasional Konser di Indonesia 2022, The Script hingga Justin Bieber
|3. The Script Siap Konser di Indonesia, Ini Pesan Danny O'Donoghue Sang Vokalis
|4. Chord Gitar Lagu The Man Who Cant Be Moved - The Script Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya