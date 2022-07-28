Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All The Time - The S.I.G.I.T

The Sigit tampil pada konser Djarum Super Bandung Berisik MMXII - Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu All The Time dari The Sigit yang rilis tahun 2007

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu All The Time dari The S.I.G.I.T.

Lagu All The Time rilis tahun 2007 dan masuk dalam album Visible Idea of Perfection.

All The Time telah didengarkan lebih dari 9 juta kali di Spotify.

All The Time - The S.I.G.I.T

Intro:

Bm G A (6x)

[Verse]

Bm G A

I wanna live forever

Bm G A

Whom you realize forever means together

Bm

I hope you know

G

When you say it wasn't over

A

For the third times

Bm

I hope you know

G

You make me wanna give me something

A

More and more

[Chorus]

D F#m

I.. wanna give you hold

G

All the time

A

And wear you robe

F#m

It's just

G

for the pooring rain

F#m

That Never End

G A

All The Time (my life is raining all the time)

[Interlude]

Bm G A (4x)

[Verse]

Bm G A

I wanna live forever

Bm

Im the oak tree

G A

Forever scar the stranger

Bm

I wanna grow my hair and nails

G A

You up my life

Bm

I hope to do change your last name

G A

And be a wife

[Chorus]

D F#m

I.. wanna share my lungs

G

All the time

A

It's face the sun

F#m

It's just

G

Like a burning pain

F#m

That i be alone

G A

All The Time (my life is raining all the time)

[Outro]

Bm G A (7x)

