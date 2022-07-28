Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Calum Scott telah merilis lagu No Matter What pada 9 november 201. Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik lagunya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What - Calum Scott di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis Calum Scott pada 9 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott:

Intro]

Em C  G

[Verse 1]

Em                     C                      G

When I was a young boy I was scared of growing up

   Em                     C                   G

I did't understand it but I was terrified of love

      Em                      C                 G

Felt like I had to choose but it was outta my control

   Em                        C                 G

I needed to be saved, I was going crazy on my own

[Pre-Chorus 1]

            Am                G         C

It took me years to tell my mother, I expected the worst

     Am              G              D

I gathered all the courage in the world

[Chorus 1]

                     Em C       G

She said, "I love you no matter what

       Em              C               G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

      Em               C

She wrapped her arms around me

                    G                  D

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

         Em           C    G

Cause I love you no matter what"

     Em           C     G

She loves me no matter what

[Verse 2]

  Em                   C                  G

I got a little older wishing all my time away

  Em                      C                  G

Riding on the pavement, every sunny day was grey

    Em                       C                           G

I trusted in my friends then all my world came crashing down

          Em                          C                   G

I wish I never said a thing cause to them I'm a stranger now

[Pre-Chorus 2]

       Am             G              C

I ran home I saw my mother, it was written on my face

             C              G              D

Felt like I had a heart of glass about to break

[Chorus 2]

                     Em C       G

She said, "I love you no matter what

       Em               C              G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

       Em               C

She wrapped her arms around me

                    G

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

   D     Em           C     G

Cause I love you no matter what, yeah"

[Bridge]

 C                             G    C

Now I'm a man and I'm so much wiser

                                    G      C

I walk the earth with my head held higher

                       D

I got the love that I need

            Em          Bm           Am   G

But I was still missing one special piece

                    C

My father looked at me

[Chorus 3]

                   Em C        G

He said "I love you no matter what

        Em              C              G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

D    Em               C

He wrapped his arms around me

                     G

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

  D      Em          C      G

Cause I love you no matter what"

D   Em           C     G

He loves me no matter what

          Em         C      G

And they love me no matter what

[Outro]

D Em  C   G

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
