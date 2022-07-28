Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Calum Scott telah merilis lagu No Matter What pada 9 november 201. Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik lagunya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What - Calum Scott di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis Calum Scott pada 9 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut kunci gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott:
Intro]
Em C G
[Verse 1]
Em C G
When I was a young boy I was scared of growing up
Em C G
I did't understand it but I was terrified of love
Em C G
Felt like I had to choose but it was outta my control
Em C G
I needed to be saved, I was going crazy on my own
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Am G C
It took me years to tell my mother, I expected the worst
Am G D
I gathered all the courage in the world
[Chorus 1]
Em C G
She said, "I love you no matter what
Em C G
I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"
Em C
She wrapped her arms around me
G D
Said, "Don't try to be what you're not
Em C G
Cause I love you no matter what"
Em C G
She loves me no matter what
[Verse 2]
Em C G
I got a little older wishing all my time away
Em C G
Riding on the pavement, every sunny day was grey
Em C G
I trusted in my friends then all my world came crashing down
Em C G
I wish I never said a thing cause to them I'm a stranger now
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Am G C
I ran home I saw my mother, it was written on my face
C G D
Felt like I had a heart of glass about to break
[Chorus 2]
Em C G
She said, "I love you no matter what
Em C G
I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"
Em C
She wrapped her arms around me
G
Said, "Don't try to be what you're not
D Em C G
Cause I love you no matter what, yeah"
[Bridge]
C G C
Now I'm a man and I'm so much wiser
G C
I walk the earth with my head held higher
D
I got the love that I need
Em Bm Am G
But I was still missing one special piece
C
My father looked at me
[Chorus 3]
Em C G
He said "I love you no matter what
Em C G
I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"
D Em C
He wrapped his arms around me
G
Said, "Don't try to be what you're not
D Em C G
Cause I love you no matter what"
D Em C G
He loves me no matter what
Em C G
And they love me no matter what
[Outro]
D Em C G
