Kunci Gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What - Calum Scott di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis Calum Scott pada 9 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar No Matter What - Calum Scott:

Intro]

Em C G

[Verse 1]

Em C G

When I was a young boy I was scared of growing up

Em C G

I did't understand it but I was terrified of love

Em C G

Felt like I had to choose but it was outta my control

Em C G

I needed to be saved, I was going crazy on my own

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am G C

It took me years to tell my mother, I expected the worst

Am G D

I gathered all the courage in the world

[Chorus 1]

Em C G

She said, "I love you no matter what

Em C G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

Em C

She wrapped her arms around me

G D

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

Em C G

Cause I love you no matter what"

Em C G

She loves me no matter what

[Verse 2]

Em C G

I got a little older wishing all my time away

Em C G

Riding on the pavement, every sunny day was grey

Em C G

I trusted in my friends then all my world came crashing down

Em C G

I wish I never said a thing cause to them I'm a stranger now

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Am G C

I ran home I saw my mother, it was written on my face

C G D

Felt like I had a heart of glass about to break

[Chorus 2]

Em C G

She said, "I love you no matter what

Em C G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

Em C

She wrapped her arms around me

G

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

D Em C G

Cause I love you no matter what, yeah"

[Bridge]

C G C

Now I'm a man and I'm so much wiser

G C

I walk the earth with my head held higher

D

I got the love that I need

Em Bm Am G

But I was still missing one special piece

C

My father looked at me

[Chorus 3]

Em C G

He said "I love you no matter what

Em C G

I just want you to be happy and always be who you are"

D Em C

He wrapped his arms around me

G

Said, "Don't try to be what you're not

D Em C G

Cause I love you no matter what"

D Em C G

He loves me no matter what

Em C G

And they love me no matter what

[Outro]

D Em C G

(Tribunnews.com)

