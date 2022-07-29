Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Kids Aren't Alright - The Offspring
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Kids Aren't Alright dari The Offspring
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Kids Aren't Alright dari The Offspring.
The Kids Aren't Alright dirilis tahun 1998 lalu dan masuk dalam album Americana.
Di Spotify, lagu The Kids Aren't Alright sudah didengarkan lebih dari 500 juta kali.
The Kids Aren't Alright - The Offspring
Song 1:
Am F
When we were young the future was so bright (Woah-oh!)
C
The old neighborhood was so alive (Woah-oh!)
G
And every kid on the whole damn street (Woah-oh!)
Was gonna make it big and not be beat
Am F
Now the neighborhood's cracked and torn (Woah-oh!)
C
The kids are grown up but their lives are worn (Woah-oh!)
G
How can one little street
Swallow so many lives
Chorus:
Am
Chances thrown
F
Nothing's free
C G
Longing for what used to be
Am
Still it's hard
F
Hard to see
C G
Fragile lives, shattered dreams
Verse:
Am F
Jamie had a chance, well she really did (Woah-oh!)
C
Instead she dropped out and had a couple of kids (Woah-oh!)
G
Mark still lives at home cause he's got no job
Just plays guitar and smokes a lot of pot
Am F
Jay committed suicide (Woah-oh!)
C
Brandon OD'd and died (Woah-oh!)
What the hell is going on
G
Cruelest dream, reality
Chorus:
Am
Chances thrown
F
Nothing's free
C G
Longing for what used to be
Am
Still it's hard
F
Hard to see
C G
Fragile lives, shattered dreams
Am
Chances thrown
F
Nothing's free
C G
Longing for what used to be
Am
Still it's hard
F
Hard to see
C G
Fragile lives, shattered dreams
