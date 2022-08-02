Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Pretender - Foo Fighters
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu The Pretender dari Foo Fighters
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Pretender dari Foo Fighters.
Lagu The Pretender merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2007 di album "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace".
The Pretender juga mendapat Best Rock Song di Grammy Award.
The Pretender - Foo Fighters
[Verse 1]
Am
Keep you in the dark
F#m7-5 Fmaj
You know they all pretend
Am
Keep you in the dark
F#m7-5 Fmaj
And so it all began
Am
Send in your skeletons
D/F# F
Sing as their bones go marching in... again
Am
The need you buried deep
D/F#
The secrets that you keep are ever ready
F G
Are you ready?
Am
I'm finished making sense
Done pleading ignorance
D/F# F G
That whole, defense
Am
Spinning infinity, boy
The wheel is spinning me
D/F# F G
It's never-ending, never-ending
D
Same old story
[Chorus]
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
[Verse 2]
Am
In time or so I'm told
D/F# F G
I'm just another soul for sale... oh, well
Am
The page is out of print
We are not permanent
D/F# F G
We're tem-po-rary, tem-po-rary
D
Same old story
[Chorus]
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F D
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
A5
I'm the voice inside your head
A5
You refuse to hear
A5
I'm the face that you have to face
A5
Mirrored in your stare
A5
I'm what's left, I'm what's right
A5
I'm the enemy
A5
I'm the hand that will take you down
A5
Bring you to your knees
A5
So who are you?
A5
Yeah, who are you?
A5
Yeah, who are you?
A5
Yeah, who are you?
[Interlude]
Am
Keep you in the dark
F#m7-5 Fmaj
You know they all pretend
[Chorus]
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
Am
What if I say I'm not like the others?
D/F#
What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?
You're the pretender
F D
What if I say that I'll never surrender?
A5
So who are you?
A5
Yeah, who are you?
A5
Yeah, who are you?
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Pretender - Foo Fig
Lagu The Pretender - Foo Fighters
Chord Gitar The Pretenders - Foo Fighters
The Pretender - Foo Fighters
Chord Lagu The Pretender
|1. Chord Gitar Kamu Anggap Apa - Ghea Indrawari: Kamu Anggap Apa Perasaanku Ini
|2. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dirimu Bukan Untukku - Papinka: Tak Pernah Ku Melupakanmu
|3. Chord Gitar Lagu Maju Tak Gentar - Cornel Simanjuntak, Kunci C: Menerkam Menerjang Terjang
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Akhiri Saja - Papinka: Akhiri Saja Bila Kau Tak Berubah