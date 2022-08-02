Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Pretender - Foo Fighters

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Pretender dari Foo Fighters.

Lagu The Pretender merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2007 di album "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace".

The Pretender juga mendapat Best Rock Song di Grammy Award.

The Pretender - Foo Fighters

[Verse 1]

Am

Keep you in the dark

F#m7-5 Fmaj

You know they all pretend

Am

Keep you in the dark

F#m7-5 Fmaj

And so it all began

Am

Send in your skeletons

D/F# F

Sing as their bones go marching in... again

Am

The need you buried deep

D/F#

The secrets that you keep are ever ready

F G

Are you ready?

Am

I'm finished making sense

Done pleading ignorance

D/F# F G

That whole, defense

Am

Spinning infinity, boy

The wheel is spinning me

D/F# F G

It's never-ending, never-ending

D

Same old story

[Chorus]

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

[Verse 2]

Am

In time or so I'm told

D/F# F G

I'm just another soul for sale... oh, well

Am

The page is out of print

We are not permanent

D/F# F G

We're tem-po-rary, tem-po-rary

D

Same old story

[Chorus]

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F D

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

A5

I'm the voice inside your head

A5

You refuse to hear

A5

I'm the face that you have to face

A5

Mirrored in your stare

A5

I'm what's left, I'm what's right

A5

I'm the enemy

A5

I'm the hand that will take you down

A5

Bring you to your knees

A5

So who are you?

A5

Yeah, who are you?

A5

Yeah, who are you?

A5

Yeah, who are you?

[Interlude]

Am

Keep you in the dark

F#m7-5 Fmaj

You know they all pretend

[Chorus]

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

Am

What if I say I'm not like the others?

D/F#

What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?

You're the pretender

F D

What if I say that I'll never surrender?

A5

So who are you?

A5

Yeah, who are you?

A5

Yeah, who are you?

(Tribunnews.com)