Lirik Lagu Lost Me - Giveon: I'm Not Looking for The One

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Lost Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I'm not looking for the one'.

Lagu Lost Me dirilis pada 24 Juni 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Giveon.

Lirik Lagu Lost Me - Giveon

Was it all my fault?

Maybe one day I'll grow

I'm not fixing what broke us

Instead, I'm in this ride and I barely know her

But she already know what it is

Woo, oh, ohh

I'm not lookin' for the one

Later, but for now I'm havin' fun

I'm done 'cause I always get hurt

Won't be here for long

Baby, you can hate me if you want

But now I gotta put myself first

We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)

And do it often (woo ooh)

But if you're here lookin' for love

That's when you've lost me (woo ooh)

Yeah, yeah

We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)

And do it often (yeah, oh ohh)

But if you're here lookin' for love

That's when you've lost me

Yeah, yeah

Nights spent all alone (hate it)

Won't be here for long (face it)

Put your number in my phone but don't save it

(Please don't, please don't fall for me)

Visit once or twice and then you made assumptions

Thinkin' it was more

Now you're understanding that it all meant nothing to me, yeah

I'm not lookin' for the one

Later, but for now I'm havin' fun

I'm done 'cause I always get hurt

Won't be here for long

Baby, you can hate me if you want

But now I gotta put myself first

We can kiss, we can touch

And do it often (yeah)

But if you're here lookin' for love

That's when you've lost me (lost me yeah)

Yeah, yeah

It wasn't all my fault

Just thought I'd let you know

Something's gotten into me

Ever since you let me go

