Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Lost Me - Giveon: I'm Not Looking for The One
Simak lirik lagu Lost Me oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Giveon dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Miftah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Lost Me dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I'm not looking for the one'.
Lagu Lost Me dirilis pada 24 Juni 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Giveon.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Faith - Vierratale: Cinta Kita Mengapa Beda Agama
Lirik Lagu Lost Me - Giveon
Was it all my fault?
Maybe one day I'll grow
I'm not fixing what broke us
Instead, I'm in this ride and I barely know her
But she already know what it is
Woo, oh, ohh
I'm not lookin' for the one
Later, but for now I'm havin' fun
I'm done 'cause I always get hurt
Won't be here for long
Baby, you can hate me if you want
But now I gotta put myself first
We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)
And do it often (woo ooh)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me (woo ooh)
Yeah, yeah
We can kiss, we can touch (yeah)
And do it often (yeah, oh ohh)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me
Yeah, yeah
Nights spent all alone (hate it)
Won't be here for long (face it)
Put your number in my phone but don't save it
(Please don't, please don't fall for me)
Visit once or twice and then you made assumptions
Thinkin' it was more
Now you're understanding that it all meant nothing to me, yeah
I'm not lookin' for the one
Later, but for now I'm havin' fun
I'm done 'cause I always get hurt
Won't be here for long
Baby, you can hate me if you want
But now I gotta put myself first
We can kiss, we can touch
And do it often (yeah)
But if you're here lookin' for love
That's when you've lost me (lost me yeah)
Yeah, yeah
It wasn't all my fault
Just thought I'd let you know
Something's gotten into me
Ever since you let me go
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta dan Luka - Papinka: Kau Berikan Cinta, Tapi Kau Juga Memberi Luka
(Tribunnews.com)