Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Detourne - The Sigit

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit yang rilis tahun 2013

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit yang rilis tahun 2013 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit.

Lagu Detourne merupakan lagu yang masuk dalam album Detourn.

Detourne sendiri rilis pada tahun 2013, lalu.

Detourne - The Sigit

[Intro]
A C B G A
A C E 2x E E 4x

[Verse]

A           C E
Living a life of getting wide no wiser
A           C E
Chasing some dimes
  E
Saving it for then waster

[Chorus]

A           C E
Contemplates the boring times
A       C   E
Actuates the empty rhymes

A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh

A           C E
Living a life of moments that complicates us
A           C E
Praying inside
 E
Shouting the name of the feces

[Chorus]
 A          C   E
Contemplates the boring times
A        C   E
Actuates the empty rhymes

[Intro]
A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh

[Bridge]

 F        G
I thought that you were my peer
F          G
Turn out you got
      G  A
Something to fear

[Solo]
G - A G - A G - A - C 3x
D - E D - E D - E - G
C - D C - D C - D - E
G - A G - A G - A - C
G - A G - A D E G
F G

 A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh

[SOLO]
A C E 2x E E

[Chorus]
A          C          E
Contemplates the broken parts
A          C         E
Actuates the empty rhymes

[Outro]
F E D C G - A

Detourne - The Sigit

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
