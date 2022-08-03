Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Detourne - The Sigit
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit yang rilis tahun 2013
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit.
Lagu Detourne merupakan lagu yang masuk dalam album Detourn.
Detourne sendiri rilis pada tahun 2013, lalu.
Detourne - The Sigit
[Intro]
A C B G A
A C E 2x E E 4x
[Verse]
A C E
Living a life of getting wide no wiser
A C E
Chasing some dimes
E
Saving it for then waster
[Chorus]
A C E
Contemplates the boring times
A C E
Actuates the empty rhymes
A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh
A C E
Living a life of moments that complicates us
A C E
Praying inside
E
Shouting the name of the feces
[Chorus]
A C E
Contemplates the boring times
A C E
Actuates the empty rhymes
[Intro]
A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh
[Bridge]
F G
I thought that you were my peer
F G
Turn out you got
G A
Something to fear
[Solo]
G - A G - A G - A - C 3x
D - E D - E D - E - G
C - D C - D C - D - E
G - A G - A G - A - C
G - A G - A D E G
F G
A C E 2x E E 4x
Oooh
[SOLO]
A C E 2x E E
[Chorus]
A C E
Contemplates the broken parts
A C E
Actuates the empty rhymes
[Outro]
F E D C G - A
