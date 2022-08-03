Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Detourne - The Sigit

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Detourne dari The Sigit.

Lagu Detourne merupakan lagu yang masuk dalam album Detourn.

Detourne sendiri rilis pada tahun 2013, lalu.

Detourne - The Sigit

[Intro]

A C B G A

A C E 2x E E 4x

[Verse]

A C E

Living a life of getting wide no wiser

A C E

Chasing some dimes

E

Saving it for then waster

[Chorus]

A C E

Contemplates the boring times

A C E

Actuates the empty rhymes

A C E 2x E E 4x

Oooh

A C E

Living a life of moments that complicates us

A C E

Praying inside

E

Shouting the name of the feces

[Chorus]

A C E

Contemplates the boring times

A C E

Actuates the empty rhymes

[Intro]

A C E 2x E E 4x

Oooh

[Bridge]

F G

I thought that you were my peer

F G

Turn out you got

G A

Something to fear

[Solo]

G - A G - A G - A - C 3x

D - E D - E D - E - G

C - D C - D C - D - E

G - A G - A G - A - C

G - A G - A D E G

F G

A C E 2x E E 4x

Oooh

[SOLO]

A C E 2x E E

[Chorus]

A C E

Contemplates the broken parts

A C E

Actuates the empty rhymes

[Outro]

F E D C G - A

(Tribunnews.com)