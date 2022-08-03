Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Jason mraz telah merilis lagu Living in the Moment pada 6 Oktober 2012 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Miftah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Living in the Moment telah dirilis Jason Mraz pada 6 Oktober 2012 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut kunci gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz:
[Intro]
G D D#dim Em C
[Verse]
G
If this life is one act
D D#dim
Why do we lay all these traps
Em
We put them right in our path
C
When we just wanna be free
G
I will not waste my days
D D#dim
Making up all kinds of ways
Em
To worry about all the things
C
That will not happen to me
Am Bm
So I just let go of what I know I don't know
C D
And I know I only do this by
[Chorus]
G
Living in the moment
D D#dim
Living my life
Em
Easy and breezy
C
With peace in my mind
G
I got peace in my heart
D D#dim
Got peace in my soul
Em C
Wherever I'm going, I'm already home
G
I'm living in the moment
[Verse]
G D D#dim
I'm letting myself off the hook for things I've done
Em
I let my past go past
C
And now I'm having more fun
G
I'm letting go of the thoughts
D D#dim
That do not make me strong
Em C
And I believe this way can be the same for everyone
Am
And if I fall asleep
Bm C D
I know you'll be the one who'll always remind me
G
To live in the moment
D
To keep living my life
D#dim Em
Easy and breezy
C
With peace in my mind
G
I got peace in my heart
D D#dim
Got peace in my soul
Em C
Wherever I'm going, I'm already home
D Em Am Bm C D
I can't walk through life facing backwards
Bm Em
I have tried
Am Bm C C#dim
I tried more than once to just make sure
D Em Am
And I was denied the future I'd been searching for
Cm Cm
I spun around and hurt no more
[Chorus]
G
By living in the moment
D D#dim
Living my life
Em
Easy and breezy
C
With peace in my mind
G
I got peace in my heart
D D#dim
Got peace in my soul
Em C
Wherever I'm going, I'm already home
G
I'm living in the moment
D D#dim
I'm living my life
Em
Just taking it easy
C
With peace in my mind
G
I got peace in my heart
D D#dim
I got peace in my soul
Em C
Oh, wherever I'm going, I'm already home
G
I'm living in the moment
