Kunci Gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

[Intro]

G D D#dim Em C

[Verse]

G

If this life is one act

D D#dim

Why do we lay all these traps

Em

We put them right in our path

C

When we just wanna be free

G

I will not waste my days

D D#dim

Making up all kinds of ways

Em

To worry about all the things

C

That will not happen to me

Am Bm

So I just let go of what I know I don't know

C D

And I know I only do this by

[Chorus]

G

Living in the moment

D D#dim

Living my life

Em

Easy and breezy

C

With peace in my mind

G

I got peace in my heart

D D#dim

Got peace in my soul

Em C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

G

I'm living in the moment

[Verse]

G D D#dim

I'm letting myself off the hook for things I've done

Em

I let my past go past

C

And now I'm having more fun

G

I'm letting go of the thoughts

D D#dim

That do not make me strong

Em C

And I believe this way can be the same for everyone

Am

And if I fall asleep

Bm C D

I know you'll be the one who'll always remind me

G

To live in the moment

D

To keep living my life

D#dim Em

Easy and breezy

C

With peace in my mind

G

I got peace in my heart

D D#dim

Got peace in my soul

Em C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

D Em Am Bm C D

I can't walk through life facing backwards

Bm Em

I have tried

Am Bm C C#dim

I tried more than once to just make sure

D Em Am

And I was denied the future I'd been searching for

Cm Cm

I spun around and hurt no more

[Chorus]

G

By living in the moment

D D#dim

Living my life

Em

Easy and breezy

C

With peace in my mind

G

I got peace in my heart

D D#dim

Got peace in my soul

Em C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

G

I'm living in the moment

D D#dim

I'm living my life

Em

Just taking it easy

C

With peace in my mind

G

I got peace in my heart

D D#dim

I got peace in my soul

Em C

Oh, wherever I'm going, I'm already home

G

I'm living in the moment

