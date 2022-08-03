Breaking News:
Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Jason mraz telah merilis lagu Living in the Moment pada 6 Oktober 2012 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Miftah
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Living in the Moment telah dirilis Jason Mraz pada 6 Oktober 2012 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz:

[Intro]

G D D#dim Em C

[Verse]

G

If this life is one act

           D             D#dim

Why do we lay all these traps

            Em

We put them right in our path

              C

When we just wanna be free

             G

I will not waste my days

               D           D#dim

Making up all kinds of ways

          Em

To worry about all the things

                C

That will not happen to me

    Am                     Bm

So I just let go of what I know I don't know

    C                     D

And I know I only do this by

[Chorus]

  G

Living in the moment

            D     D#dim

Living my life

         Em

Easy and breezy

                C

With peace in my mind

          G

I got peace in my heart

                 D   D#dim

Got peace in my soul

                Em             C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

                 G

I'm living in the moment

[Verse]

             G                       D             D#dim

I'm letting myself off the hook for things I've done

         Em

I let my past go past

               C

And now I'm having more fun

             G

I'm letting go of the thoughts

             D          D#dim

That do not make me strong

         Em                                     C

And I believe this way can be the same for everyone

    Am

And if I fall asleep

     Bm               C                 D

I know you'll be the one who'll always remind me

                 G

To live in the moment

                  D

To keep living my life

D#dim         Em

Easy and breezy

                    C

With peace in my mind

                    G

I got peace in my heart

                 D      D#dim

Got peace in my soul

               Em                  C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

         D           Em   Am Bm   C    D

I can't walk through life facing backwards

 Bm       Em

I have tried

    Am     Bm     C     C#dim

I tried more than once to just make sure

  D         Em        Am

And I was denied the future I'd been searching for

 Cm                          Cm

I spun around and hurt no more

[Chorus]

                   G

By living in the moment

           D      D#dim

Living my life

            Em

Easy and breezy

                    C

With peace in my mind

                    G

I got peace in my heart

                  D    D#dim

Got peace in my soul

              Em               C

Wherever I'm going, I'm already home

                     G

I'm living in the moment

               D    D#dim

I'm living my life

                Em

Just taking it easy

                   C

With peace in my mind

                    G

I got peace in my heart

                   D    D#dim

I got peace in my soul

                  Em                   C

Oh, wherever I'm going, I'm already home

                     G

I'm living in the moment

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
