Kunci Gitar Remedy - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Remedy - Adele di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Remedy telah dirilis Adele pada 21 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Remedy - Adele:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Make You Feel My Love - Adele, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

[Intro]

Em D A

Em D A

[Verse]

Em D A Em D A

I remember all of the things that I thought I wanted to be

Em D A Em D A

So desperate, to finnd a way out of my world and finally breathe

Em D A

Right before my eyes, I saw

Em D A

My heart, it came to life

G A

This ain't easy, it's not meant to be

G

Every story has its scars

[Chorus]

D A

But When the pain cuts you deep

Em G Bm

And when the night keeps you from sleeping

D A

Just look and you will see

G A

That I will be your remedy

D A

When the world seems so cruel

Em G Bm

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

D A

I promise you will see

G A Em D A

That I will be, I will be, your remedy...

Em D A

[Verse]

Em D A Em D A

No river is too wide or too deep for me, too swim to you

Em D A Em

Come whatever, I'll be the shelter that won't

D A

let the rain come through

Em D A

Your love it is my truth

Em D A

And I will always love you

G A G

Love you, oh

[Chorus]

D A

When the pain cuts you deep

Em G Bm

And when the night keeps you from sleeping

D A

Just look and you will see

G A

That I will be your remedy

D A

When the world seems so cruel

Em G Bm

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

D A

I promise you will see

G A Em D A

That I will be, I will be, your remedy, oh

[Instrumental]

Em D A

Em D A

Em D A

G

[Chorus]

D A

When the pain cuts you deep

Em G Bm

And when the night keeps you from sleeping

D A

Just look and you will see

G

That I will be, I will be

D A

When the world seems so cruel

Em G Bm

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

D A

I promise you will see

G D

That I will be, I will be, I will be

Em D A

Your remedy

Em D A

Hmmm hmmm

Em D A

Em D A

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar