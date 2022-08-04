Chord Gitar
Kunci Gitar Remedy - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Adele telah merilis lagu Remedy pada 21 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Remedy - Adele di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Remedy telah dirilis Adele pada 21 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut kunci gitar Remedy - Adele:
[Intro]
Em D A
Em D A
[Verse]
Em D A Em D A
I remember all of the things that I thought I wanted to be
Em D A Em D A
So desperate, to finnd a way out of my world and finally breathe
Em D A
Right before my eyes, I saw
Em D A
My heart, it came to life
G A
This ain't easy, it's not meant to be
G
Every story has its scars
[Chorus]
D A
But When the pain cuts you deep
Em G Bm
And when the night keeps you from sleeping
D A
Just look and you will see
G A
That I will be your remedy
D A
When the world seems so cruel
Em G Bm
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
D A
I promise you will see
G A Em D A
That I will be, I will be, your remedy...
Em D A
[Verse]
Em D A Em D A
No river is too wide or too deep for me, too swim to you
Em D A Em
Come whatever, I'll be the shelter that won't
D A
let the rain come through
Em D A
Your love it is my truth
Em D A
And I will always love you
G A G
Love you, oh
[Chorus]
D A
When the pain cuts you deep
Em G Bm
And when the night keeps you from sleeping
D A
Just look and you will see
G A
That I will be your remedy
D A
When the world seems so cruel
Em G Bm
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
D A
I promise you will see
G A Em D A
That I will be, I will be, your remedy, oh
[Instrumental]
Em D A
Em D A
Em D A
G
[Chorus]
D A
When the pain cuts you deep
Em G Bm
And when the night keeps you from sleeping
D A
Just look and you will see
G
That I will be, I will be
D A
When the world seems so cruel
Em G Bm
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
D A
I promise you will see
G D
That I will be, I will be, I will be
Em D A
Your remedy
Em D A
Hmmm hmmm
Em D A
Em D A
