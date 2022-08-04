Chord Gitar

Kunci Gitar Remedy - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Adele telah merilis lagu Remedy pada 21 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Remedy - Adele di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Remedy telah dirilis Adele pada 21 Desember 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut kunci gitar Remedy - Adele:

[Intro]

Em D A

Em D A

[Verse]

Em    D     A                        Em        D         A

 I remember all of the things that I thought I wanted to be

Em  D             A                     Em        D       A

 So desperate, to finnd a way out of my world and finally breathe

         Em      D       A

 Right before my eyes, I saw

    Em        D       A

 My heart, it came to life

            G                    A

 This ain't easy, it's not meant to be

       G

 Every story has its scars

[Chorus]

              D             A

 But When the pain cuts you deep

              Em    G              Bm

 And when the night keeps you from sleeping

      D                 A

 Just look and you will see

             G             A

 That I will be your remedy

          D              A

 When the world seems so cruel

          Em              G           Bm

 And your heart makes you feel like a fool

   D                A

 I promise you will see

             G                   A   Em D A

 That I will be, I will be, your remedy...

Em D A

[Verse]

Em  D        A                        Em      D       A

 No river is too wide or too deep for me, too swim to you

Em       D      A                        Em

 Come whatever, I'll be the shelter that won't

         D         A

 let the rain come through

      Em      D     A

 Your love it is my truth

     Em     D           A

 And I will always love you

 G           A  G

 Love you, oh

 [Chorus]

          D             A

 When the pain cuts you deep

              Em    G              Bm

 And when the night keeps you from sleeping

      D                 A

 Just look and you will see

             G             A

 That I will be your remedy

          D              A

 When the world seems so cruel

          Em              G           Bm

 And your heart makes you feel like a fool

   D                A

 I promise you will see

             G                   A   Em  D A

 That I will be, I will be, your remedy, oh

 [Instrumental]

Em D A

Em D A

Em D A

 G

 [Chorus]

          D             A

 When the pain cuts you deep

              Em    G              Bm

 And when the night keeps you from sleeping

      D                 A

 Just look and you will see

             G              

 That I will be, I will be

          D              A

 When the world seems so cruel

          Em              G           Bm

 And your heart makes you feel like a fool

   D                A

 I promise you will see

             G                       D

 That I will be, I will be, I will be

Em        D A

 Your remedy

Em    D A

 Hmmm hmmm

Em D A

Em D A

