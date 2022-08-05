Lirik Lagu Come With Me - Surfaces: So, Baby, Come With Me, As Far As Eyes Can See

Berikut ini lirik lagu Come With Me - Surfaces. Petikan liriknya yakni "So, baby, come with me, As far as eyes can see."

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Come With Me - Surfaces.

Petikan liriknya yakni "So, baby, come with me, As far as eyes can see."

Lagu Come With Me dirilis pada Juni 2021 lalu dalam album berjudul Pacifico.

Lagu Come With Me dipopulerkan oleh grup musik asal Amerika, Surfaces.

Simak lirik Come With Me:

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

Oh-oo-woah-woah-woah-woah

I, yeah, ayy

Another Tuesday and we sleep in 'til when it's too late

'Cause summer is whatever you say

So, I don't mind at all, at all

It's a new place if we close our eyes and paint a new way

'Cause somewhere is wherever you say

So summer turns to fall, oh-oh

And when the days feel like the same old circle

We'll bend the lines and make a new one

Just to find the place where time is free

So, baby, come with me

As far as eyes can see

So, baby, come with me

And what is will be

What is will be

And what is will be