Lirik Lagu Come With Me - Surfaces: So, Baby, Come With Me, As Far As Eyes Can See

Berikut ini lirik lagu Come With Me - Surfaces. Petikan liriknya yakni "So, baby, come with me, As far as eyes can see."

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Come With Me - Surfaces.

Lagu Come With Me dirilis pada Juni 2021 lalu dalam album berjudul Pacifico.

Lagu Come With Me dipopulerkan oleh grup musik asal Amerika, Surfaces.

Simak lirik Come With Me:

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
Oh-oo-woah-woah-woah-woah
I, yeah, ayy

Another Tuesday and we sleep in 'til when it's too late
'Cause summer is whatever you say
So, I don't mind at all, at all
It's a new place if we close our eyes and paint a new way
'Cause somewhere is wherever you say
So summer turns to fall, oh-oh

And when the days feel like the same old circle
We'll bend the lines and make a new one
Just to find the place where time is free

So, baby, come with me
As far as eyes can see
So, baby, come with me
And what is will be

What is will be
And what is will be

