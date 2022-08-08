Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar The Best Thing - Mocca di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu The Best Thing telah dirilis Mocca pada 15 Mei 2007.

Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca:

Baca juga: Kunci Gitar My Only One - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Intro : D E C#m F#m

Bm E A

A C#

I’ve got the best thing

D

in the world

B E

Coz’ I got you in my heart

C# F#m

And this screw little world

Bm E

Let’s hold hand together

C#m F#

We can share forever

Bm

Maybe someday the sky

E

will be coloured with our love

A G#m F#m E

papap..papa...

A G#m F#m E

papap..papa...

A C# D

I wake up in the morning

B E

Feeling emptyness in my heart

C# F#m

This pain is just too real

Bm E

I dream about you,

C#m F#

with someone else

Bm

Please say that you love me

E

That we’ll never be apart

D

You have to promise

E

That you will be faithfull

C#m

And there will be lots

F#

and lots of love

Bm

It is the thing

E

that really matters

A

in this world

Int/ending : A G#m F#m E

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar