Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Mocca telah merilis lagu The Best Thing pada 15 Mei 2017. Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut kunci gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar The Best Thing - Mocca di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu The Best Thing telah dirilis Mocca pada 15 Mei 2007.

Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca:

Intro : D E C#m F#m

        Bm E A

A            C#

I’ve got the best thing 

       D

in the world

       B             E

Coz’ I got you in my heart

         C#           F#m

And this screw little world

                  Bm    E

Let’s hold hand together

                C#m  F#

We can share forever

      Bm

Maybe someday the sky 

        E

will be coloured with our love

A G#m F#m E

papap..papa...

A G#m F#m E

papap..papa...

A C#             D

I wake up in the morning

        B               E

Feeling emptyness in my heart

     C#               F#m

This pain is just too real

              Bm E

I dream about you, 

             C#m F#

with someone else

           Bm

Please say that you love me

     E

That we’ll never be apart

            D

You have to promise

                 E

That you will be faithfull

               C#m

And there will be lots 

            F#

and lots of love

          Bm

It is the thing 

            E

that really matters 

        A

in this world

Int/ending : A G#m F#m E

