Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar The Best Thing - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Mocca telah merilis lagu The Best Thing pada 15 Mei 2017. Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar The Best Thing - Mocca di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu The Best Thing telah dirilis Mocca pada 15 Mei 2007.
Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik Lagu The Best Thing - Mocca:
Baca juga: Kunci Gitar My Only One - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Intro : D E C#m F#m
Bm E A
A C#
I’ve got the best thing
D
in the world
B E
Coz’ I got you in my heart
C# F#m
And this screw little world
Bm E
Let’s hold hand together
C#m F#
We can share forever
Bm
Maybe someday the sky
E
will be coloured with our love
A G#m F#m E
papap..papa...
A G#m F#m E
papap..papa...
A C# D
I wake up in the morning
B E
Feeling emptyness in my heart
C# F#m
This pain is just too real
Bm E
I dream about you,
C#m F#
with someone else
Bm
Please say that you love me
E
That we’ll never be apart
D
You have to promise
E
That you will be faithfull
C#m
And there will be lots
F#
and lots of love
Bm
It is the thing
E
that really matters
A
in this world
Int/ending : A G#m F#m E
(Tribunnews.com)
Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Chord Gitar Dara - Vidi Aldiano, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klipnya
|2. Chord Gitar Inginku Bukan Hanya Jadi Temanmu - Yovie And Nuno, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya
|3. Chord Gitar My Way - Frank Sinatra, Kunci dimainkan dari C
|4. Kunci Gitar Teman Sejati - Mocca, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya