Chord Gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu High School in Jakarta telah dirilis NIKI pada 5 Agustus 2022.

Lagu High School in Jakarta ini sedang menjadi trending di YouTube menempati posisi 13 hingga saat ini, Selasa (9/8/2022).

Berikut chord gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Before - NIKI dengan Petikan Lirik: And Now Im Supposed to Love You

Capo : fret 3

G

didn't you hear amanda's movin'

G

back to colorado?

G

it's 2013 and the end of my life..

Em

freshman's year's about to plummet

Em

just a little harder

Em

but it didn't 'cause we kissed on that

Em

halloween night

G

I bleached half my hair when I saw

G

zoe on your vespa

G

it was orange from three percent

G

peroxide, thanks to you

Em

I needed a good cry,

Em

I headed right to kendra's

Em

I hated you and hoped to god

Em

that you knew

G

now there's drama (drama)

G

found a club for that

G

where I met ya (met ya)

G

had a heart attack

Em

yadda, yadda..

Em

at the end, yeah we burned,

Em

made a couplе u-turns

Em

you were it 'til you werеn't..

(Chorus)

C

highschool in jakarta,

G

sorta modern sparta had no chance

G Em

against the teenage suburban armadas

Em

we were a sonata,

thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Em

yeah living under that was hard,

but I loved you harder

C

highschool in jakarta,

G

an elaborate saga

G

I still hate you for makin' me wish

Am

I came out smarter

Am

you love-hate mother? so do I

Em

could've ended different, then

D

again we went to

(G)

high school in jakarta

G

I'll be at val's place

G

you don't text at all and only

G

call when you're off your face

Em

I'm petty and say,

Em

"call me when you're not unstable"

Em

I lie and tell you

Em

I'll be gettin' drunk at rachel's

G

I wasn't..

G

she doesn't even drink

G

but I couldn't..

G

have you sit there and think

Em

that you're better..

Em

'cause you're older..

C

are you better, now that we're older?

(Chorus)

C

highschool in jakarta,

G

sorta modern sparta

had no chance

G Em

against the teenage suburban armadas

Em

we were a sonata,

thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Em

yeah living under that was hard,

but I loved you harder

C

highschool in jakarta,

G

an elaborate saga

G

I still hate you for makin' me wish

Am

I came out smarter

Am

you love-hate mother? so do I

Em

could've ended different, then

D

again we went to

(G)

high school in jakarta

G

natasha's movin' to new york (new york)

G

probably sometime in august

Em

and I'm spendin' the summer

in singapore..

C

I'm so sad,

I can't tell you shit anymore..

G

I made friends with aA#y this year..

G

we're movin' in, in march or so..

Em

and although you bring me to tears..

Em

I'm glad that we gave it a go..

(Chorus)

C

high school in jakarta,

G

american summer

had no chance against

G Am

the marxist girl with marijuana

Am

I was your piñata,

she was a star-charter

Em D

glad she gave it to you real hard,

C

but I loved you harder

C

high school in jakarta,

G

I won't, but I wanna

G

ask you when you talk about it,

Am

do I ever come up?

Am

say thanks to your mama,

now we're through

Em

could've ended different, then

D C

again we went to high school in jakarta

(Tribunnews.com)