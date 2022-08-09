Chord Gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI

Capo : fret 3
 G
didn't you hear amanda's movin'
 G
back to colorado?
         G
it's 2013 and the end of my life..
 Em
freshman's year's about to plummet
 Em
just a little harder
              Em
but it didn't 'cause we kissed on that
             Em
halloween night
 G
I bleached half my hair when I saw
 G
zoe on your vespa
                G
it was orange from three percent
                       G
peroxide, thanks to you
     Em
I needed a good cry,
                  Em
I headed right to kendra's
        Em
I hated you and hoped to god
  Em
that you knew

                          G
now there's drama (drama)
                G
found a club for that
                      G
where I met ya (met ya)
             G
had a heart attack
              Em
yadda, yadda..
               Em
at the end, yeah we burned,
                   Em
made a couplе u-turns
                  Em
you were it 'til you werеn't..

(Chorus)
 C
highschool in jakarta,
                                 G
sorta modern sparta had no chance
                              G                           Em
against the teenage suburban armadas
                            Em
we were a sonata,
thanks to tight-lipped fathers
   Em
yeah living under that was hard,
but I loved you harder

 C
highschool in jakarta,
                           G
an elaborate saga
                                    G
I still hate you for makin' me wish
                           Am
I came out smarter
                              Am
you love-hate mother? so do I
                    Em
could've ended different, then
                     D
again we went to
                                 (G)
high school in jakarta

 G
 I'll be at val's place
 G
you don't text at all and only
 G
call when you're off your face
             Em
I'm petty and say,
                                      Em
"call me when you're not unstable"
  Em
I lie and tell you
                           Em
I'll be gettin' drunk at rachel's
       G
I wasn't..
             G
she doesn't even drink
                 G
but I couldn't..
                  G
have you sit there and think
                           Em
that you're better..
                            Em
'cause you're older..
                  C
are you better, now that we're older?
(Chorus)
 C
highschool in jakarta,
                               G
sorta modern sparta
had no chance
                        G                                   Em
against the teenage suburban armadas
                         Em
we were a sonata,
thanks to tight-lipped fathers
   Em
yeah living under that was hard,
but I loved you harder

 C
highschool in jakarta,
                           G
an elaborate saga
                                    G
I still hate you for makin' me wish
                           Am
I came out smarter
                              Am
you love-hate mother? so do I
                    Em
could've ended different, then
                     D
again we went to
                                 (G)
high school in jakarta

 G
natasha's movin' to new york (new york)
 G
probably sometime in august
 Em
and I'm spendin' the summer
in singapore..
 C
I'm so sad,
I can't tell you shit anymore..

G
I made friends with aA#y this year..
G
we're movin' in, in march or so..
        Em
and although you bring me to tears..
     Em
I'm glad that we gave it a go..

(Chorus)
C
high school in jakarta,
                    G
american summer
had no chance against
        G                           Am
the marxist girl with marijuana
                       Am
I was your piñata,
she was a star-charter
 Em                              D
glad she gave it to you real hard,
                           C
but I loved you harder
                           C
high school in jakarta,
                        G
I won't, but I wanna
                               G
ask you when you talk about it,
                  Am
do I ever come up?
                        Am
say thanks to your mama,
now we're through
                       Em
could've ended different, then
                     D                                       C
again we went to high school in jakarta

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
