Chord Gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

High School in Jakarta - NIKI, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
NIKI telah merilis lagu High School in Jakarta pada 5 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.
Simak chord gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu High School in Jakarta telah dirilis NIKI pada 5 Agustus 2022.
Lagu High School in Jakarta ini sedang menjadi trending di YouTube menempati posisi 13 hingga saat ini, Selasa (9/8/2022).
Berikut chord gitar High School in Jakarta - NIKI:
Capo : fret 3
G
didn't you hear amanda's movin'
G
back to colorado?
G
it's 2013 and the end of my life..
Em
freshman's year's about to plummet
Em
just a little harder
Em
but it didn't 'cause we kissed on that
Em
halloween night
G
I bleached half my hair when I saw
G
zoe on your vespa
G
it was orange from three percent
G
peroxide, thanks to you
Em
I needed a good cry,
Em
I headed right to kendra's
Em
I hated you and hoped to god
Em
that you knew
G
now there's drama (drama)
G
found a club for that
G
where I met ya (met ya)
G
had a heart attack
Em
yadda, yadda..
Em
at the end, yeah we burned,
Em
made a couplе u-turns
Em
you were it 'til you werеn't..
(Chorus)
C
highschool in jakarta,
G
sorta modern sparta had no chance
G Em
against the teenage suburban armadas
Em
we were a sonata,
thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Em
yeah living under that was hard,
but I loved you harder
C
highschool in jakarta,
G
an elaborate saga
G
I still hate you for makin' me wish
Am
I came out smarter
Am
you love-hate mother? so do I
Em
could've ended different, then
D
again we went to
(G)
high school in jakarta
G
I'll be at val's place
G
you don't text at all and only
G
call when you're off your face
Em
I'm petty and say,
Em
"call me when you're not unstable"
Em
I lie and tell you
Em
I'll be gettin' drunk at rachel's
G
I wasn't..
G
she doesn't even drink
G
but I couldn't..
G
have you sit there and think
Em
that you're better..
Em
'cause you're older..
C
are you better, now that we're older?
(Chorus)
C
highschool in jakarta,
G
sorta modern sparta
had no chance
G Em
against the teenage suburban armadas
Em
we were a sonata,
thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Em
yeah living under that was hard,
but I loved you harder
C
highschool in jakarta,
G
an elaborate saga
G
I still hate you for makin' me wish
Am
I came out smarter
Am
you love-hate mother? so do I
Em
could've ended different, then
D
again we went to
(G)
high school in jakarta
G
natasha's movin' to new york (new york)
G
probably sometime in august
Em
and I'm spendin' the summer
in singapore..
C
I'm so sad,
I can't tell you shit anymore..
G
I made friends with aA#y this year..
G
we're movin' in, in march or so..
Em
and although you bring me to tears..
Em
I'm glad that we gave it a go..
(Chorus)
C
high school in jakarta,
G
american summer
had no chance against
G Am
the marxist girl with marijuana
Am
I was your piñata,
she was a star-charter
Em D
glad she gave it to you real hard,
C
but I loved you harder
C
high school in jakarta,
G
I won't, but I wanna
G
ask you when you talk about it,
Am
do I ever come up?
Am
say thanks to your mama,
now we're through
Em
could've ended different, then
D C
again we went to high school in jakarta
