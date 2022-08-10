Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'I Forgot That You Existed' dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2019.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'I Forgot That You Existed' dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2019. I Forgot That You Existed merupakan lagu pertama dari album ketujuh Taylor Swift , Lover. 

Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2019  ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan diproduseri oleh Jack Antonoff. 

I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift

Intro:
C

Verse 1:
                    Am                    Em
How many days did I spend thinking
G                                         C
'Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?
 Am
Lived in the shade you were throwing
 Em                         G
'Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone
 C                      Am
And I couldn't get away from ya
 Em                     G        C
In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah
  Am
Your name on my lips, tongue-tied
  Em                    G
Free rent, living in my mind

Pre-Chorus
 C                 Em
But then something happened one magical night

Chorus:
G                        C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G                              C      Am           Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
 C            Am    Em
And it was so nice
G              C      Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G             C          Am
I forgot that you existed
Em             G               C                   Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference
 G              C
I forgot that you

Verse 2:
Am                 Em
Got out some popcorn
G                               C
As soon as my rep started going down, down, down
Am
Laughed on the school yard
Em                                  G
As soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground
C                     Am
And I would've stuck around for ya
Em                  G            C
Would've fought the whole town, so yeah
Am
Would've been right there, front row
Em                          G
Even if nobody came to your show

Pre-Chorus:
C                            Em
But you showed who you are, then one magical night

Chorus:
G                       C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G                           C        Am            Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
C             Am
And it was so nice
G               C     Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G             C           Am
I forgot that you existed
Em             G              C                      Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference
G                C
I forgot that you

Bridge:
Am
Sent me a clear message
Em
Taught me some hard lessons
G
I just forget what they were
                     D
It's all just a blur

Chorus:
G                        C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G                           C        Am            Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
C             Am
And it was so nice
G               C     Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G                 C       Am
I forgot that you existed
Em
I did, I did, I did
G              C
It isn't hate, it's just indifference
Em             G              C                      Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference

So, yeah

