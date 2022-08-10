Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu 'I Forgot That You Existed' dari Taylor Swift yang rilis pada tahun 2019.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord dan lirik lagu I Forgot That You Existed milik Taylor Swift.
I Forgot That You Existed merupakan lagu pertama dari album ketujuh Taylor Swift , Lover.
Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2019 ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan diproduseri oleh Jack Antonoff.
I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift
Intro:
C
Verse 1:
Am Em
How many days did I spend thinking
G C
'Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?
Am
Lived in the shade you were throwing
Em G
'Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone
C Am
And I couldn't get away from ya
Em G C
In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah
Am
Your name on my lips, tongue-tied
Em G
Free rent, living in my mind
Pre-Chorus:
C Em
But then something happened one magical night
Chorus:
G C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G C Am Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
C Am Em
And it was so nice
G C Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G C Am
I forgot that you existed
Em G C Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference
G C
I forgot that you
Verse 2:
Am Em
Got out some popcorn
G C
As soon as my rep started going down, down, down
Am
Laughed on the school yard
Em G
As soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground
C Am
And I would've stuck around for ya
Em G C
Would've fought the whole town, so yeah
Am
Would've been right there, front row
Em G
Even if nobody came to your show
Pre-Chorus:
C Em
But you showed who you are, then one magical night
Chorus:
G C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G C Am Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
C Am
And it was so nice
G C Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G C Am
I forgot that you existed
Em G C Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference
G C
I forgot that you
Bridge:
Am
Sent me a clear message
Em
Taught me some hard lessons
G
I just forget what they were
D
It's all just a blur
Chorus:
G C Am Em
I forgot that you existed
G C Am Em G
And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't
C Am
And it was so nice
G C Am Em
So peaceful and quiet
G C Am
I forgot that you existed
Em
I did, I did, I did
G C
It isn't hate, it's just indifference
Em G C Am Em
It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference
So, yeah
