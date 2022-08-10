Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord dan lirik lagu I Forgot That You Existed milik Taylor Swift.

I Forgot That You Existed merupakan lagu pertama dari album ketujuh Taylor Swift , Lover.

Lagu yang rilis pada tahun 2019 ini ditulis oleh Taylor Swift dan diproduseri oleh Jack Antonoff.

I Forgot That You Existed - Taylor Swift

Intro:

C

Verse 1:

Am Em

How many days did I spend thinking

G C

'Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?

Am

Lived in the shade you were throwing

Em G

'Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone

C Am

And I couldn't get away from ya

Em G C

In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah

Am

Your name on my lips, tongue-tied

Em G

Free rent, living in my mind

Pre-Chorus:

C Em

But then something happened one magical night

Chorus:

G C Am Em

I forgot that you existed

G C Am Em G

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't

C Am Em

And it was so nice

G C Am Em

So peaceful and quiet

G C Am

I forgot that you existed

Em G C Am Em

It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference

G C

I forgot that you

Verse 2:

Am Em

Got out some popcorn

G C

As soon as my rep started going down, down, down

Am

Laughed on the school yard

Em G

As soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground

C Am

And I would've stuck around for ya

Em G C

Would've fought the whole town, so yeah

Am

Would've been right there, front row

Em G

Even if nobody came to your show

Pre-Chorus:

C Em

But you showed who you are, then one magical night

Chorus:

G C Am Em

I forgot that you existed

G C Am Em G

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't

C Am

And it was so nice

G C Am Em

So peaceful and quiet

G C Am

I forgot that you existed

Em G C Am Em

It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference

G C

I forgot that you

Bridge:

Am

Sent me a clear message

Em

Taught me some hard lessons

G

I just forget what they were

D

It's all just a blur

Chorus:

G C Am Em

I forgot that you existed

G C Am Em G

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn't

C Am

And it was so nice

G C Am Em

So peaceful and quiet

G C Am

I forgot that you existed

Em

I did, I did, I did

G C

It isn't hate, it's just indifference

Em G C Am Em

It isn't love, it isn't hate, it's just indifference

So, yeah

