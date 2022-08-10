Chord Gitar

Lirik dan Chord Gitar That's What I Like - Bruno Mars: Lucky for You That's What I Like

Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like oleh Bruno Mars dalam artikel berikut ini.

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like oleh Bruno Mars dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul That's What I Like dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars merilis video klip lagu That's What I Like pada 2 Maret 2017.

Lirik dan Chord That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

[Intro]
Ai,     Ai,     Ai

[Verse 1]
        Dm             Dm
I got a condo in Manhattan
                  Dm
Baby girl, what's happening?
F                  F
You and your ass invited
                   F
So gon' and get to clappin'
   Em7
So pop it for a pimp
Em7           Em7
Pop it for me
                A
Turn around and drop it for a pimp
A               A7
Drop, drop it for me
            Dm              Dm
I'll rent a beach house in Miami
                Dm
Wake up with no jammies
F                F
Lobster tail for dinner

Julio serve that scampi
    Em7
You got it if you want it
Em7                Em7
Got, got it if you want it
         A
Said you got it if you want it
A                A7
Take my wallet if you want it now

[Pre-Chorus]
Dm           Em7
Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it
             F
Anything you want

Just to put a smile on you
Dm               Em7
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
    Am     G         Em7
And I'm gonna give it to you

[Chorus]
             Dm       Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
           F        F
Strawberry champagne on ice
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             A                 A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
           Dm     Dm
Sex by the fire at night
                F          F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             Am          G          F   Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

[Verse 2]
        Dm             Dm
I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico
                 Dm
Say the word and we go
F            F
You can be my freaka
                    Em7
Girl, I'll be a fleeko, mamacita
-                                  Em7
I will never make a promise that I can't keep
A                 A                 Am
I promise that you'll smile and gon' never leave
 Dm                 Dm
Shopping sprees in Paris
              Dm
Everything 24 karats
F                    F
Take a look in that mirror

Now tell me who's the fairest
      Em7             Em7             Em7
Is it you? Is it you? Is it me? Is it me?
             A              A      A7
Say it's us, say it's us, and I'll agree, baby

[Pre-Chorus]
Dm           Em7
Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it
             F
Anything you want

Just to put a smile on you
Dm               Em7
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
    Am     G         Em7
And I'm gonna give it to you

[Chorus]
             Dm       Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
           F        F
Strawberry champagne on ice
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             A                 A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
           Dm     Dm
Sex by the fire at night
                F          F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             Am          G          F   Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

[Bridge]
                      F
If you say you want a good tiiiiiime
     Em7          A        A
Well here I am ba-by, here I am ba-by
F               Dm
Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me
               Em7          C
Tell me what's on your miiiiiind
F              E7            -
If you want it, girl come and get it
E    F   G   Am7     Am
All this is here for you
Dm          Dm              Em7
Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby
Am       G        Em7
What you tryna do

[Last Chorus]
             Dm       Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
           F        F
Strawberry champagne on ice
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             A                 A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
           Dm     Dm
Sex by the fire at night
                F          F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
                             Em7                 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
                             Am          G          F   Em7  Am
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

