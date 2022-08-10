Lirik dan Chord Gitar That's What I Like - Bruno Mars: Lucky for You That's What I Like

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu berjudul That's What I Like dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars merilis video klip lagu That's What I Like pada 2 Maret 2017.

Lirik dan Chord That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

[Intro]

Ai, Ai, Ai

[Verse 1]

Dm Dm

I got a condo in Manhattan

Dm

Baby girl, what's happening?

F F

You and your ass invited

F

So gon' and get to clappin'

Em7

So pop it for a pimp

Em7 Em7

Pop it for me

A

Turn around and drop it for a pimp

A A7

Drop, drop it for me

Dm Dm

I'll rent a beach house in Miami

Dm

Wake up with no jammies

F F

Lobster tail for dinner

Julio serve that scampi

Em7

You got it if you want it

Em7 Em7

Got, got it if you want it

A

Said you got it if you want it

A A7

Take my wallet if you want it now

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Em7

Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it

F

Anything you want

Just to put a smile on you

Dm Em7

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

Am G Em7

And I'm gonna give it to you

[Chorus]

Dm Dm

Gold jewelry shining so bright

F F

Strawberry champagne on ice

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

A A

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Dm Dm

Sex by the fire at night

F F

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Am G F Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

[Verse 2]

Dm Dm

I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico

Dm

Say the word and we go

F F

You can be my freaka

Em7

Girl, I'll be a fleeko, mamacita

- Em7

I will never make a promise that I can't keep

A A Am

I promise that you'll smile and gon' never leave

Dm Dm

Shopping sprees in Paris

Dm

Everything 24 karats

F F

Take a look in that mirror

Now tell me who's the fairest

Em7 Em7 Em7

Is it you? Is it you? Is it me? Is it me?

A A A7

Say it's us, say it's us, and I'll agree, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Em7

Jump in the Cadillac

Girl, let's put some miles on it

F

Anything you want

Just to put a smile on you

Dm Em7

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

Am G Em7

And I'm gonna give it to you

[Chorus]

Dm Dm

Gold jewelry shining so bright

F F

Strawberry champagne on ice

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

A A

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Dm Dm

Sex by the fire at night

F F

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Am G F Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

[Bridge]

F

If you say you want a good tiiiiiime

Em7 A A

Well here I am ba-by, here I am ba-by

F Dm

Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me

Em7 C

Tell me what's on your miiiiiind

F E7 -

If you want it, girl come and get it

E F G Am7 Am

All this is here for you

Dm Dm Em7

Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby

Am G Em7

What you tryna do

[Last Chorus]

Dm Dm

Gold jewelry shining so bright

F F

Strawberry champagne on ice

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

A A

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Dm Dm

Sex by the fire at night

F F

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Em7 Em7

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

Am G F Em7 Am

Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like

