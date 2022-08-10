Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Gitar That's What I Like - Bruno Mars: Lucky for You That's What I Like
Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like oleh Bruno Mars dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu That's What I Like dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu berjudul That's What I Like dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.
Bruno Mars merilis video klip lagu That's What I Like pada 2 Maret 2017.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Kunci Gitar Dalam Sepiku Kaulah Candaku - Andra Respati ft Gisma Wandira, Chord Dasar
Lirik dan Chord That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
[Intro]
MUTE
Ai, Ai, Ai
[Verse 1]
Dm Dm
I got a condo in Manhattan
Dm
Baby girl, what's happening?
F F
You and your ass invited
F
So gon' and get to clappin'
Em7
So pop it for a pimp
Em7 Em7
Pop it for me
A
Turn around and drop it for a pimp
A A7
Drop, drop it for me
Dm Dm
I'll rent a beach house in Miami
Dm
Wake up with no jammies
F F
Lobster tail for dinner
Julio serve that scampi
Em7
You got it if you want it
Em7 Em7
Got, got it if you want it
A
Said you got it if you want it
A A7
Take my wallet if you want it now
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm Em7
Jump in the Cadillac
Girl, let's put some miles on it
F
Anything you want
Just to put a smile on you
Dm Em7
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
Am G Em7
And I'm gonna give it to you
[Chorus]
Dm Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
F F
Strawberry champagne on ice
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
A A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Dm Dm
Sex by the fire at night
F F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Am G F Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
[Verse 2]
Dm Dm
I'm talkin' trips to Puerto Rico
Dm
Say the word and we go
F F
You can be my freaka
Em7
Girl, I'll be a fleeko, mamacita
- Em7
I will never make a promise that I can't keep
A A Am
I promise that you'll smile and gon' never leave
Dm Dm
Shopping sprees in Paris
Dm
Everything 24 karats
F F
Take a look in that mirror
Now tell me who's the fairest
Em7 Em7 Em7
Is it you? Is it you? Is it me? Is it me?
A A A7
Say it's us, say it's us, and I'll agree, baby
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm Em7
Jump in the Cadillac
Girl, let's put some miles on it
F
Anything you want
Just to put a smile on you
Dm Em7
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
Am G Em7
And I'm gonna give it to you
[Chorus]
Dm Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
F F
Strawberry champagne on ice
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
A A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Dm Dm
Sex by the fire at night
F F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Am G F Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
[Bridge]
F
If you say you want a good tiiiiiime
Em7 A A
Well here I am ba-by, here I am ba-by
F Dm
Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me
Em7 C
Tell me what's on your miiiiiind
F E7 -
If you want it, girl come and get it
E F G Am7 Am
All this is here for you
Dm Dm Em7
Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby
Am G Em7
What you tryna do
[Last Chorus]
Dm Dm
Gold jewelry shining so bright
F F
Strawberry champagne on ice
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
A A
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Dm Dm
Sex by the fire at night
F F
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Em7 Em7
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Am G F Em7 Am
Lucky for you, that's what I like, that's what I like
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get Well Soon - Ariana Grande
(Tribunnews.com)